UDOT ready in case of road buckling from intense heat

With temperatures expected to reach triple digits across Utah over the weekend, crews are prepared in case of possible road buckling from the intense heat.

While not called hotshot crews, Utah Department of Transportation maintenance workers are on standby around the clock in the event of similar pavement issues seen earlier this week on Interstate 215 in Taylorsville.

Tuesday's afternoon commute was delayed on I-215 as the heat caused the pavement to buckle , in some cases by nearly 12 inches. Another pavement issue was spotted Thursday in Davis County.

In both incidents, officials were able to secure the scene, do the repair work and get the road open again within a few hours.

UDOT officials say their repair teams are now ready for whatever this weekend throws at them.

"So they’re on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary and also the public, they’re our eyes and ears and they can let us know right away too, and if you see something that’s out of the ordinary or you see any kind of cracking in the concrete, call 911 right away because it is an emergency, especially if it is happening out on the freeway.” said John Gleason from UDOT.

Pop-up thunderstorms are another thing for drivers to be concerned about. While no rain is in the forecast, thunderstorms create even more stress on freeways that are already hot due to sun and extreme temperatures.