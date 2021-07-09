Bost Bill To Expand Affordable Housing Options For First Responders

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is hoping to build more affordable housing units in urban parts of the state, but what about cities and towns in rural areas?. In a future of work-study that was released on Tuesday, one of the top priorities that the Baker Administration highlighted was a need for affordable housing. Baker hopes to commit $1 billion to build at least 125,000 new housing units by 2030. Most of those new units will be in communities of color which means they will likely be in urban or suburban areas, leaving rural towns out in the cold.