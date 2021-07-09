Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bost Bill To Expand Affordable Housing Options For First Responders

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced bipartisan and bicameral legislation to improve access to affordable housing programs for volunteer firefighters and first responders. The Volunteer First Responder Housing Act would expand access to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Good Neighbor Next Door Sales Program in order to improve Continue Reading

