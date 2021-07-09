Illinois Higher Education Organizations Laud $2.484 Billion Level Of Funding In State's FY22 Budget
SPRINGFIELD— Today, the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), and Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) praised the Illinois FY 2022 budget which includes $2.484 billion for colleges, universities, and direct student support. The budget also allocates additional dollars for tuition assistance and workforce programs which give students from all backgrounds the ability to achieve their educational goals. Building on Gov. Pritzker’s Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0