Illinois Higher Education Organizations Laud $2.484 Billion Level Of Funding In State's FY22 Budget

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois employers are hurting from a lack of workers while the state unemployment rate remains high. When a parent can stay home and make $51,627 on unemployment, the prospects of getting more workers back to work this summer appear dim. Illinois’ unemployment rate rose to 7.2% July 15, the 42nd worst in the nation, at the same time employers are having trouble filling job vacancies. Get a job, and the average Illinoisan can expect to earn $55,770 a year. Stay home and Continue Reading