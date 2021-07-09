HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Postpones Weekend Campus And Parking Lot Closure Due To Expected Weather
O’FALLON – With multiple rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms expected this weekend, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital has postponed the planned parking lot resurfacing project that was scheduled to begin today, July 9 at 5 p.m. and run through Monday, July 12. All entrances and parking lots on the hospital campus will be open and available to patients and visitors. Weather permitting, work will start the following weekend of July l6-19, which will affect access and traffic Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0