HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Postpones Weekend Campus And Parking Lot Closure Due To Expected Weather

O’FALLON, IL – Each year thousands of individuals are injured while mowing the lawn. These injuries can be as simple as a first degree burn to something as tragic as an amputation or even death. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital urges the public to use caution while mowing, especially when children are involved. Prevention of these injuries is key, as the most common injuries could be prevented by just slowing down and being aware of your surroundings. The types of injuries sustained Continue Reading