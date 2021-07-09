Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Brian Ramsay Gives You The Keys to a House Once Bursting With Life on “Highway 106”

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville, TN – Brian Ramsay transports listeners to his adolescent home with the premiere of his Americana / adult contemporary single “Highway 106,” available today for streaming on Amazon, Apple Music and Spotify. This wholesome and rich tune will have you reminiscing on sweet hometown memories that coincide with the recollections and milestones that unfolded within the walls of the song’s leading character, a vacant house located along Highway 106.

www.thecountrynote.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macy Gray
Person
Brian Ramsay
Person
Tracy Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Americana#Berklee College#Brian Ramsay Links
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Related
Musicthecountrynote.com

Exclusive First Listen: Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs’ “Paradise”

The authenticity of bluegrass is something you feel in your bones. From haunting vocals, to skilled banjo picking and eerie fiddle, every aspect of the genre touches upon one’s psyche as the nostalgia of an era – even in a song written last month – comes back to life. Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are one of those bluegrass bands that easily creates that connection to the newest ear, such as with there newest single “Paradise” premiering exclusively today with The Country Note.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Matt Stell Makes Inaugural Trip Overseas To Entertain U.S. Servicemembers

Nashville, TN — RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell spent his July 4th holiday making his inaugural trip overseas to entertain U.S. Servicemembers. The visit included several live shows at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf with Matt performing his back-to-back No. 1 songs “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On,” and brand new hit, “That Ain’t Me No More.”
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

“CMT Campfire Sessions: Keb’ Mo’ and Friends” Premieres TOMORROW, July 15th at 9p/8c

NASHVILLE — Five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’ stars in this week’s installment of “CMT Campfire Sessions,” premiering tomorrow, July 15th at 9p/8c on CMT. Known for his highly-skilled proficiency as a blues guitarist, the singer-songwriter brings together some friends and fellow world-class musicians for an intimate night filled with stories, songs and memories around the fire.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Wave Break Returns With New Single and Music Video “Chemical Burn”

NEW JERSEY, USA | JULY 16th, 2021 – Alternative rock outfit Wave Break have released their new single “Chemical Burn,” available on all digital platforms NOW. A powerful introduction to their new EP cycle, “Chemical Burn” finds Wave Break in a raw, vulnerable place – all influenced by founder and lead vocalist Kelly Barber. Her gritty approach to the alt-rock spectrum is fresh, seasoned, and authentic – and “Chemical Burn” puts Wave Break on a high platform. Although yet to be announced, Wave Break’s new EP, and its introductory single, are unavoidable rock ear candy. About the single, lead vocalist Kelly Barber states:
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Six-Time GRAMMY Winner Amy Grant’s “Heart In Motion” 30th Anniversary Edition Is Out Now

Grant welcomed into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame,. set to perform on FOX & Friend’s All American Summer July 30,. Nashville, TN – Six-time GRAMMY-winner Amy Grant just released the double disc, 30th anniversary editon of her iconic album, Heart In Motion, spending it’s first few days once again as one of the highest charting albums on the pop charts, this time on iTunes. Enthusiasm for the project is evident in a wide range of media coverage, including Billboard, USA Today, Bobby Bones, ABC Radio, CNN, CBNNews, KTLA, Apple Music’s Proud Radio and much more to come. In recent months Grant has also appeared on Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Hallmark Home & Family, in FORBES, and on Delilah. Fellow artists also shared their fondness for Grant and their favorite tunes from Heart In Motion on the Gospel Music Association’s Instragram stories.
Musicnintendowire.com

Pokémon 25: The Album’s newest song “Take It Home” by Mabel releases today

Get ready for some sweet beats and a million watts of cuteness, folks: the newest song for the Pokémon 25: The Album is here! Performed by British singer and songwriters Mabel, “Take It Home” is treating the world to scenes of the artist singing alongside beloved favorites Pikachu and Jigglypuff in a dreamscape full of starry lights, flowerbeds, and a whole lot of glitter.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Dierks Bentley’s Passion For Bluegrass Music Shines on Surprise LIVE FROM TELLURIDE EP Out Now

Five Live Tracks Taken From His Set at Last Month’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Include Special Guests The War And Treaty, Larkin Poe and Sam Bush. NASHVILLE, TN — Following multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley’s set last month at the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival, he is releasing LIVE FROM TELLURIDE, available now. Known to “expose his many Country fans to the joys of bluegrass” (Bluegrass Today), he tapped The War And Treaty for their powerhouse vocals throughout, had multi-​instrumentalist sisters Larkin Poe join the band for the entire set and enlisted legendary grasser Sam Bush. The LIVE FROM TELLURIDE EP recorded during Bentley’s performance is now available at all digital platforms here. See a backstage clip of “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” here: https://youtu.be/jAkFktejD_s.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Discusses 25th Anniversary Of 'Life Is Peachy'

In a new interview with the "Do You Know Jack?" podcast, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch discussed the 25th anniversary of the band's second album, "Life Is Peachy". Asked how he and his bandmates avoided the dreaded sophomore jinx while making the follow-up to 1994's double-platinum self-titled debut, Brian said: "Defintely it was a thing where [the record company and management] tried to scare us. They were, like, 'Sophomore jinx. You don't want that. So you guys need to go work. But at the same time, we need you to have an album ready in six weeks.' And we didn't write nothing yet. The first record we had our whole early 20s to write, and now we had two months to write and record a record. We did it so fast. And the management was — they weren't pressuring us, but they were, like, 'It would be really helpful if you guys could just bring it.' We told the producer and everything. And Ross [Robinson, producer] back then, he was young; we were all young. We were, like, 'Yeah. Let's go do it. Let's go tear it up.' And once we had 'A.D.I.D.A.S.' and 'Twist' and 'No Place To Hide', we were, like, 'Okay.' 'Cause once [singer Jonathan Davis] did [the scat vocals on] 'Twist', it was, like, 'What in the hell was that?' And we were, like, 'Let's open the record with that. And people will be, like, 'What? What is this?' No one ever has done that… We looked at [Jonathan after he had recorded his vocals]. We were, like, 'Who are you?' So, we were just, like, 'Okay. It doesn't sound like nobody else.' And that's a key for music. Back then, anyway, and even now, I'd say, if you have something unique and it makes you feel something, it's gonna stand out above the rest. But more than anything, we felt it. We were, like, 'Oh my God. We can't wait to play this onstage,' no matter if there was two hundred people there or thousands."
Musicthecountrynote.com

Lee Greenwood + Home Free Win 2021 Telly Award for ‘Most Viral Video’ With Over 200 Million Views of “God Bless The USA” Through All Social Media Platforms

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Even as COVID-19 had the music business stalled, America’s well-known patriot LEE GREENWOOD, award-winning vocal group HOME FREE, and members of the UNITED STATES AIR FORCE BAND collaborated virtually to create a new version of “God Bless The USA,” which was written by Greenwood in the early 80s. This special collaboration was released during July 4th weekend in 2020 and as we recently celebrated the one-year anniversary with over 200 million views through all social media platforms, the performers are also celebrating the 2021 Telly Award win for “Most Viral Video”.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Alex Whorms releases rendition of “Insensitive”

Hamilton, ON pianist prodigy Alex Whorms has unveiled a stunning rendition of Jann Arden’s “Insensitive”. What was it about the chart-topping smash hit that would come to ring true with legions of fans — and other artists who cover it — all flocking to the track’s aching melancholy? Its truly honest lyrics of heartbreak and longing… Of letting go after being let down… All relatable, earnest words delivered by the honest-to-God truth of feeling every crack in your soul from losing love.
Tallahassee, FLfsunews.com

Northy drops new singles, leading to an upcoming album release

Last November, local Tallahassee all-student rock band Northy spoke with the FSView about the prospect of releasing a fully-fledged album. Now, nearly eight months later, the band is ready to drop an LP they have spent over a year tirelessly working on. We spoke to Northy once again to get their perspective on the future of their band and their overall excitement to finally share their most anticipated music with the world.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy