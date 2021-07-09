Cancel
Post Malone is back with 'Motely Crew,' his first solo track since 2019

By Marni Zipper
Post Malone is finally back with new solo material upon the debut of his new single and music video, “Motley Crew.” The arrival of Posty’s newest track is his first piece of solo material since the release of his 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Post Malone's New Song "Motley Crew" Is a Bit of a Departure From His Past Music

Fans of Post Malone who have been eagerly waiting the release of some new music are in luck, as the "Congratulations" singer decided to bless listeners with a new single on July 9, 2021. Titled "Motley Crew," the song is an homage to the Los Angeles-based '80s rock band Mötley Crüe. It is an exhilarating, bass-driven track cosigned by the visionaries at Lyrical Lemonade that promises to be a bit of a switch-up from Post's regular sound.
Fontana, CAFontana Herald News

Post Malone visits Fontana to shoot scenes for his new music video

One of the world's biggest music stars paid a special visit to Fontana. Post Malone, a hugely popular rapper and singer, drove around the track at Auto Club Speedway earlier this year for scenes that are appearing in his brand new video, "Motley Crew," which is dropping on July 9.
MusicNewsweek

Post Malone's 'Motley Crew' Video Pays Homage to Rock Royalty Tommy Lee

Post Malone's musical admiration for Tommy Lee continues, as he features the rocker in the video for his latest track, "Motley Crew." Having already featured on a track called "Tommy Lee" in 2020, the title of Malone's newest song serves as a nod to the drummer's rock band, Mötley Crüe.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Post Malone Is Dropping His New Song 'Motley Crew' Very Soon

Post Malone is getting ready to drop a new song, and it's coming VERY soon!. Malone, who celebrated his birthday over the weekend on July 4th, is preparing to drop his new track "Motley Crew" on Friday, July 9th, as revealed by the rapper's manager Dre London. Wishing Posty a happy birthday on Instagram, Dre also shared a short clip of what looks like it could be the song's music video as Malone is dressed in a race car driver outfit, looking like he just won his race as he's spraying champagne in a crowd.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Post Malone Previews 'Motley Crew' Single As Manager Confirms Release Date

Post Malone is gearing up to release a new single titled “Motley Crew,” which is named after Los Angeles heavy metal band, Mötley Crüe. With the superstar rapper celebrating his 26th birthday on Independence Day (July 4), his manager Dre London took to Instagram to share a video of him celebrating while the unreleased song played in the background. He also confirmed “Motley Crew” is set for release on Friday (July 9).
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone Teases New Single "Motley Crew"

Though Post Malone has certainly integrated himself into the hip-hop game, having collaborated with the likes of 21 Savage, Quavo, and DaBaby, it's clear that the multitalented melodist will always hold rock and roll close to his heart. His latest album Hollywood's Bleeding finds him embracing his roots more than ever before, and some have speculated that Posty's next product(s) will find him shifting further away from the "White Iverson" of yore.
Musicptownmedia.com

Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’ Video Burns Some Rubber With Company

While he’s appeared as a guest act on a number of tracks within the last couple of years, the music world hasn’t received an original solo track from Post Malone in almost two years. The singer’s last release came in 2019 with his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. For those who have been waiting for new music from Posty, the wait has come to an end as he returns with his latest single, “Motley Crew.” The new track finds him leaning towards the hip-hop-ish side of his catalog in the effort that’s paired with a video that places him on a racetrack. The NASCAR-themed effort captures Post riding around a track while partying with the likes of Big Sean, Ty Dolla Sign, French Montana, Tyga, and others.
Celebritiesvariancemagazine.com

Of course, Post Malone got a ton of guests for his 'Motley Crew' video

Post Malone is returned with new music. On Friday, he shared a new song called "Motley Crew," his first release this year. And of course the video, directed by Cole Bennett and shot at the Auto Club Speedway, is stacked with a ton of guest appearances from the likes of Big Sean, French Montana, Kerwin Frost, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Trinidad James and more. Oh, and also NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace.
CelebritiesVulture

Post Malone Joins a ‘Motley Crew’ of Race-Car Drivers in New Music Video

Fast cars and trap beats and heavy-metal classics: These are a few of Post Malone’s favorite things, and they come together for his new single, “Motley Crew.” The title, of course, name-checks the ’80s metal band Mötley Crüe — whose drummer, Tommy Lee, Posty worked with on Beerbongs & Bentleys track “Over Now” in 2018, along with a remix of a Tyla Yaweh song actually called “Tommy Lee.” This song finds Post Malone returning to his typical trap fare after playing with rock on hits like “Circles,” boasting about money and jewelry and cars from Fast & Furious. And the Cole Bennett–directed video finds Posty leading the pack as a race-car driver (sponsored by who else but Bud Light and Raising Cane’s chicken), featuring cameos by a motley crew of famous friends, including, once again, Mr. Tommy Lee. “Motley Crew” marks Post Malone’s first solo outing since 2019’s hit album Hollywood’s Bleeding, and arrives ahead of a hot summer on the festival circuit, with the hip-hop star set to headline Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud Miami.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone Shares NASCAR Inspired Visual For "Motley Crew"

It's said that this latest release is the lead single from Post Malone's forthcoming album, and it's a far cry from his 2019 project Hollywood's Bleeding. On his last record, Malone's approach was more rock-centered, but this time around, we find the hitmaker returning to the Hip Hop arena. On Friday (July 9), Malone shared "Motley Crew," a single that arrived with a star-studded music video.
CelebritiesBillboard

Post Malone Rips Around the Racetrack in 'Motley Crew' Video Preview

Post Malone rips around a race track in the high-speed preview of the video for his new single "Motley Crew," which officially drops on Friday (July 9). The clip opens with Posty behind the wheel of a custom black and yellow Rolls Royce racer, which is sprinting ahead of the other cars on the empty NASCAR track. Cut to the rapper with the arms of his jumpsuit tied around his waist wandering around the infield with a smoke and hanging with his giant crew of friends in pit row.
MusicStereogum

Post Malone – “Motley Crew”

Over the past year, Post Malone has been leaning into rock music of all different stripes. He’s performed a whole Nirvana tribute livestream, he was almost on a Fleet Foxes album, he’s covered Alice In Chains and Black Sabbath and Hootie & the Blowfish and Sturgill Simpson. He has a...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Post Malone Taps Siberia Hills for "Motley Crew" Merch Capsule

To celebrate the official release of “Motley Crew,” Post Malone enlisted Siberia Hills for an exclusive merch capsule collection. Centered around the racing theme of the music video, the special range features car-fueled graphics accented by macabre details and Siberia’s signature spiritual edge. Items include the Himalayas Racing Double Long Sleeve, Medieval Cargo Sweatpants, Himalayas Racing Shorts, 77/SH Trucker Hat and SH Racing Socks. Rounding up the range is the SH V12 Keychain Bottle Opener and CD, Cassette and Digital Single releases for “Motley Crew.”
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Jägermeister And Post Malone To Bring Back Nightlife

Jägermeister has teamed up with Post Malone to bring back nightlife. The campaign is part of Jägermeister’s #SAVETHENIGHT initiative and will feature exclusive content that supports businesses and venues opening back up to welcome the nightlife back to communities across the world. Post will participate in an exclusive, intimate virtual...
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...

