Post Malone is back with ‘Motely Crew,’ his first solo track since 2019

While he’s appeared as a guest act on a number of tracks within the last couple of years, the music world hasn’t received an original solo track from Post Malone in almost two years. The singer’s last release came in 2019 with his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. For those who have been waiting for new music from Posty, the wait has come to an end as he returns with his latest single, “Motley Crew.” The new track finds him leaning towards the hip-hop-ish side of his catalog in the effort that’s paired with a video that places him on a racetrack. The NASCAR-themed effort captures Post riding around a track while partying with the likes of Big Sean, Ty Dolla Sign, French Montana, Tyga, and others.