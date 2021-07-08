Whiskey Myers Announce Daily Lineup for Inaugural Firewater Music Festival
Camping Festival Experience Set for September 30 – October 2, 2021. Outside Kansas City to Feature Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, Ray Wylie Hubbard,. La Cygne, Kan. – In the midst of a rousing return to the road, Whiskey Myers have announced the daily lineup for their personally curated Firewater Music Festival this fall, as the band praised by Rolling Stone as “the new torch bearers for Southern music” continues what American Songwriter celebrates as an “ascent towards Country Rock royalty.”www.thecountrynote.com
Comments / 0