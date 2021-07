Drake took to his Instagram story to proudly share adorable new snapshots of his son Adonis relaxing on a long metallic silver couch while rocking cornrows and casual clothes. Drake, 34, is giving fans more glimpses into his life as a father with some of his latest Instagram pics! The rapper shared a couple new photos of his incredibly cute son Adonis, 3, to his story and they definitely showed how grown up he’s looking lately! The mini me was rocking cornrows in his hair while wearing a white T-shirt, black and white patterned shorts, and white socks as he sat down on a long metallic silver couch in what appeared to be a fancy loft of some sort.