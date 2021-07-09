Cancel
Daryl Mosley Releases Debut Single “Transistor Radio” From ‘SMALL TOWN DREAMER’ Album Coming This Fall

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Single Co-Written by Mosley & Long-Time Collaborator Rick Lang. Nashville, Tenn. – Over the years, hitmaker Daryl Mosley has evolved into one of the most critically-acclaimed artists in Bluegrass and American Roots genres. In addition to receiving two Songwriter of the Year awards, performing on the Grand Ole Opry numerous times, and penning six different #1 hits, Daryl debuted as a solo artist with his 2020 album, THE SECRET OF LIFE (Pinecastle Records). The Waverly, Tennessee native is excited to reveal his latest single, “Transistor Radio,” which is out today. Fans can download and stream it HERE.

