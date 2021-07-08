Cancel
Nashville, TN

Travis Tritt Added to 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels

By Press Release
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville, Tenn. — The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels has added country legend Travis Tritt to its previously-announced star studded lineup. The big salute to the life and career of the late Country Music Hall of Fame member will take place Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and the Bridgestone Arena box office.

