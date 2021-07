Welcome back to this week's Workplace newsletter where we explore the most important questions about the future of work, including, what even is the point of the office and who does it benefit? Also, some companies want you to don a pair of VR goggles for your next diversity and inclusion training, but the verdict is still out on whether virtual reality will make any of us more empathetic. And check out our guide to which tech offices are opening and what's required of workers. Now with emoji. 💉🌎😃😷 🏢💻