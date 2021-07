Many are already familiar with REVOLT’s new late-night series, Respectfully Justin. However, some may not know the unique background of how the hit show came to be. Hosted by Instagram star Justin LaBoy alongside Executive Producer Justin Combs, Respectfully Justin is a popular late-night series that aims to open up conversations surrounding taboo topics. The concept drew from LaBoy’s wildly popular Instagram meme account that offered humorous and original content surrounding dating, relationships, and more. What started as a social media page quickly grew into a cultural movement that captivated millions of followers due to LaBoy’s original content.