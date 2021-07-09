Sharon Stone Shoots Down Rumors She's Dating 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR

Sharon Stone has been a Hollywood mainstay for the past 40 years. But despite starring in dozens of movies and doing hundreds of interview, Stone has managed to keep much of her personal life to herself. In fact, you probably forgot she was the mother of three boys. Recently, the actor revealed a whole lot more about her life in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, in which she said she was tricked into filming her infamous Basic Instinct scene without underwear and she was pressured to sleep with a co-star for the sake of onscreen chemistry. But the 63-year-old legend is now revealing the happier aspects of her life behind-the-scenes, including her role as a mother; her oldest son, Roan Bronstein Stone, even made a rare appearance with her at a gala at the Cannes Film Festival on July 16. Read on to see Stone and her oldest son now, and to find out more about her other children.