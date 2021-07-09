Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

9 Designers Share Their Favorite Colorful Living Rooms

By Sarah Lyon
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo two colorful spaces look the same, and the following living rooms prove that color can make a home shine in a variety of ways, even if it’s used subtly. I spoke with nine experts who each shared their favorite vibrant spaces from their portfolios as well as the inspiration behind the design. Whether you’re drawn to bold walls or prefer to stick to pops of color with cheery textiles, these rooms are bound to inspire you to brighten up some aspect of your living room decor.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#The Living Room#Art#English#Briar Design Natural#Southern#Arbor Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

The Best Gray Paint Colors Interior Designers Swear By

When you don’t want to play it safe with an all-white room but can’t fathom painting the walls a rosy pink or sage green either, there’s gray. “I’m a big fan,” says Layne Kula, the designer and creative consultant behind Penny Layne. “The right shade has a chameleon-like ability to change just about any space.”
Interior DesignDomaine

15 Stylish Ways to Design and Decorate Your Apartment

Once you've gotten through the apartment hunting process, the real fun starts. Moving in and creating a cozy, happy home in an apartment comes with its own set of challenges. Should you paint those white walls? Will your landlord let you make small improvements or will you sacrifice your security deposit? And if you own your apartment, you may wonder which upgrades are really worth the investment.
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Interior Designhillcountrynews.com

Six Inspiring Farmhouse-Style Ideas Using Natural Wood

Farmhouse-style interiors have been popular for the last few years and the look remains as sought after as ever. There are enough iterations of the style (modern, industrial, French, rustic, and more) to suit most tastes. Signature elements include open shelving, shiplap, apron sinks, and a preference for natural, honest materials-stone, metal, and above all wood, new and reclaimed. "When it comes to farm-style decor, most of us think of the kitchen first," says Linda Jovanovich, of the American Hardwood Information Center. "But it can work equally well in bedrooms, living areas, even bathrooms. Incorporating natural hardwood into the design is a great way to achieve the look without going overboard into kitsch." Here are six inspiring uses of the perennial style.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Is the Most Timeless Home Decor Trend, According to Designers

Design trends come and go, but designers agree marble is a keeper. “Marble is like the color black: It’s timeless, chic, and will always be in style,” designer Anne Kokoskie says. Need proof? “Just look at cathedrals in Paris and churches from hundreds of years ago. Their marble floors and walls stand the test of time both aesthetically and technically,” says designer Lindsay Todd.
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten fresh living spaces with white interiors

Interiors that are (almost) completely white can have a calming, minimalist feel. For our latest lookbook we have collected ten examples from the Dezeen archive, ranging from an Australian penthouse to a Japanese-informed apartment in Barcelona. While most of these interiors also feature some colour, what unites them is their...
Home & Gardendigsdigs.com

35 Welcoming And Beautiful Farmhouse Porches

Private outdoor spaces are luxury, we all suddenly understood it, and if you are a happy owner of a porch, large enough for placing some furniture, turn it into your ultimate relaxation oasis! I’d suggest to stick to a style that guarantees coziness and feeling at ease – farmhouse style. Here are some ideas to decorate and style a farmhouse porch that may inspire you to create one yourself.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Dream Home Design – Open Kitchen And Living Room

The distribution of this exclusive 121 m 2 penthouse prioritizes the space for the day areas over the rest areas. We are fans of open layouts are divided into two groups, those who prefer a smaller open area and larger bedrooms, and vice versa, those who prefer small bedrooms and a larger common area.
Lifestylerealtor.com

The Eerie Rise of Black Houses in the Burbs and Beyond: Do You Dare Try It?

Blame it on the COVID-19 pandemic. Just as victory gardens and sourdough boules have proliferated in the past year, homes painted inky black have also sprouted up across the landscape. And while black houses have been a hot trend in edgy urban areas for years, it’s now also happening in the hinterlands as these city slickers flee to the suburbs.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

10 AllModern Sofas to Shop for Every Design Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The star of the show in any living space is undoubtedly the sofa. One of our favorite places to shop for a new sofa? Well, that’s easily AllModern. The Wayfair sister brand is well known for its ability to strike the perfect balance between style and affordability, with a selection of mid-century modern inspired furniture at unbeatable prices you won’t find anywhere else. When it comes to sofas, AllModern has it all. Whether you’re looking to pick up something in a trendy fabric, like velvet and linen, or shopping with a specific style in mind (modular, flared arm, tuxedo; you name it, they’ve got it) you’re bound to find your next living room staple here. To help make your hunt a bit easier, we scoured the site and pulled 10 of our favorite picks for you. Keep reading to learn more and shop the best AllModern sofas below.
Interior DesignHouzz

New This Week: 4 Colorful Living Rooms With Personality

Homeowners’ request. “The architecture of the home was inspired by Addison Mizner, who was famous for Mediterranean Revival and Spanish Colonial styles,” interior designer Dina Varner says. “The homeowners wanted to lighten the feel of the home with the fabrics while maintaining the integrity of the antiques and the architecture. We used pale blue and white cotton and linen fabrics to soften the room.”
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Gorgeous Industrial Living Room Designs That Will Draw You In

If there is a compilation of ideas that can show you the true beauty of the industrial style, then it must be this one. The industrial living room designs have that something special that really distinguishes this style from any other. Yes, it is true that the industrial style can be mixed with modern, rustic and traditional features but it is still its own style that is immediately recognizable and that is something you will notice in the designs that follow.
Interior Designrnbcincy.com

5 Black Interior Designers You Should Follow for Decorating Inspiration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Updating your home décor is a great way to lift your spirits. Moving furniture around, adding accent pieces, and implementing creative color schemes can make your space an even more pleasant place to reside. However, just like fashion, interior decorating requires a keen eye that some people just don’t possess. No worries though – interior designers were created just for that reason.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Incorporate Painted Arches in Your Living Space

Not sure how to jazz up that boring white wall? Looking to introduce a pop of color to your living room but don't want to go overboard? A painted arch may be the solution for you. We spoke with DIY experts who have mastered the art of the painted arch in their own homes and are full of advice for those looking to hop on board with this fun trend.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Is the Summer of Outdoor Living Rooms, According to Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent

Over the last year (thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic), Yelp saw mentions of interior designers increase by 372 percent as homeowners made it a priority to upgrade their indoor living spaces. This year, it is all about the outdoors, with a serious increase in search terms related to everything al fresco — and interior designer and TV personality Jeremiah Brent helped back this up with upcoming trends you need to know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy