Transportation businesses have narrowing window for aid

By Grant Welker
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 8 days ago
Transportation businesses that lost at least a quarter of their business during the pandemic have until July 19 to apply for federal aid to help recoup their losses. Federal aid totaling $2 billion is available for such companies, including charter buses, school buses, water taxis and tour providers. Businesses that receive such grants can use the money to maintain payroll, hire back employees who were laid off, or cover operational expenses.

