Michigan State

Michigan reports 672 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths since Tuesday

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
There have been 896,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,801 total confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's 672 new cases and 26 additional deaths announced since Tuesday.

The state says that over the three days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 224 per day. Additionally, the deaths announced Friday includes 18 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

COVID-19 case rates have been steadily declining in Michigan. Last month, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan is now at the lowest COVID-19 case rate since the pandemic started nearly 15 months ago.

The state is also working to continue to vaccinate Michiganders with vaccine sweepstakes that offer up to $5 million in prizes.

Michigan has recently dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

