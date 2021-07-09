HootieFest: The Big Splash Invites You To Party Like It’s 1995 (In Cancún)
By virtue of my status as a geriatric millennial, the pop-rock hits of the mid-’90s will always remind me of swimming pools and waterparks. So aside from any questions about whether it sounds like fun, the thought of seeing Hootie & The Blowfish three nights at a resort in Cancún, with an extra night of Barenaked Ladies tacked on, is a weirdly nostalgic proposition. And that’s exactly what Hootiefest: The Big Splash is offering.www.stereogum.com
Comments / 0