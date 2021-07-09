Cancel
Lifestyle

HootieFest: The Big Splash Invites You To Party Like It’s 1995 (In Cancún)

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy virtue of my status as a geriatric millennial, the pop-rock hits of the mid-’90s will always remind me of swimming pools and waterparks. So aside from any questions about whether it sounds like fun, the thought of seeing Hootie & The Blowfish three nights at a resort in Cancún, with an extra night of Barenaked Ladies tacked on, is a weirdly nostalgic proposition. And that’s exactly what Hootiefest: The Big Splash is offering.

www.stereogum.com

Darius Rucker
#Music Festival#Barenaked Ladies#Swimming Pools#Hootie The Blowfish#Better Than Ezra#Drivin N Cryin#H O R D E Tour
