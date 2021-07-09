HootieFest: The Big Splash Invites You To Party Like It’s 1995 (In Cancún)

YOU ARE INVITED: Collar Works’ Art Party and the Big Take Auction!. Saturday, July 17, 6-9 p.m. Pay What You Can. $35 Suggested Donation at the Door. It is time to invite everyone back to Collar Works, to gather, mingle, be merry, soak in the art, converse over all things LIFE + CREATIVITY, and most importantly CELEBRATE! We can’t wait to celebrate community + Collar Works with our Art Party and BIG TAKE Art Auction. It will be a fun night of art auction bidding, mingling, live music and entertainment, a cash bar by Rare Form, Yesfolk & Capital Wine, Tasty Tacos by D&L Catering, merriment, and much more! We hope to see you next Saturday!