PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships wrap up 4th round

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 3 of the PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships is underway. After Friday morning’s 4th round. In the boys 18 and under division. Peter Calabrese of Shoreview, Michigan holds onto first place, he is 34 under par. Tyler Wright of Council Grove is in 30th place at plus 2.

