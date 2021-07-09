PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships wrap up 4th round

The Junior Statesmen Baseball Club’s 13u team recently finished its season with a record of 16 wins, 17 losses and four ties. The team finished second in the 2021 GMB Arch Championships in May, second in the Affton Athletic Association 13u Select American Division, and most recently, second in the GMB Dad’s Rock Father’s Day tournament. In the Father’s Day tournament, the Junior Statesmen defeated the Gateway Stallions in the quarterfinal game. Pictured from left are: Coach Chris Fowler, Coach Nate Overboe, Thomas Kessler, John Callas, Cameron Fowler, Jack Allen, Gavin King, Shane Delanty, Patrick O’Leary, Gavin Bleyer, Rory Austin, Cillian Clark, Eli Overboe and Coach Chris Clark. (Wesley Wood and Augustin Almquist are not pictured.) | photo courtesy of Chris Clark.
