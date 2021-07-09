Two Teens Get Maximum Sentence In Uber Driver’s Death

A 14-year-old girl will spend the next seven years in juvenile detention after being sentenced in connection to the fatal carjacking of an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C. The teenager, whose sentence will last until she is 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June after 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar died as she and a 15-year-old friend attempted to steal his car on March 23. Prosecutors sought and secured the maximum sentence against the 14-year-old minor, NBC Washington reported.