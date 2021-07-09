Cancel
Two Teens Get Maximum Sentence In Uber Driver’s Death

By Annalise Edwards
The teen girls won’t get out of juvenile detention until they turn 21 years old, a court spokesperson said.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
