Two Teens Get Maximum Sentence In Uber Driver’s Death
The teen girls won’t get out of juvenile detention until they turn 21 years old, a court spokesperson said.www.binnews.com
The teen girls won’t get out of juvenile detention until they turn 21 years old, a court spokesperson said.www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.https://www.binnews.com
Comments / 0