We Might Actually See Hotdogs and Buns Sold in Even Quantities…Finally!

I'll admit it. I have sometimes wondered why the hot dog to bun ration issue can't seem to be hammered out. Why can I buy hot dogs in a package of 10, but buns only come in packages of 8? Is it some sort of bun buying scam by bread makers? Are they trying to get me to buy more unneeded buns? What then do I do with the six I have left over? If these are some of the questions that plague your mind while grocery shopping, I have some good news. The Heinz Company is using their clout in the condiment industry to say, enough is enough!