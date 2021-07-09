Cancel
Food & Drinks

We Might Actually See Hotdogs and Buns Sold in Even Quantities…Finally!

By Critter
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't just sit there on the sidelines. Be an active participant in this experiment in self government and let your voice be heard. You could help usher in meaningful changes and help kick start the country, even the entire world into an all new era! It's one of mankind's most troubling questions, not to mention complaints. "Why are hotdogs sold in packages of ten and hotdog buns in a package of eight?"

