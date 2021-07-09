Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

Monterey Regional Airport to receive millions in funding to construct new terminal apron

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwDVy_0asIACf700

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it is awarding more than $845 million in grants for projects at airports around the country to reduce environmental impacts, increase accessibility and expand capacity.

One of the airports receiving funding is the Monterey Regional Airport. According to the FAA, the airport will receive $2.9 million in funding to construct a terminal apron that will be about the size of 12.5 football fields. An apron is an area within the airport where planes load or unload, refuel or park, the FAA says. It includes parking areas, service areas, taxilanes and vehicle roadways.

The FAA said the project will accommodate more use of the general aviation facilities, and the terminal building that goes with the project will allow the airport to try to get an Envision rating and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

“We don’t want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic. We want our airports to be better than ever–accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities, and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The FAA funding will go to projects at 388 airports and 49 states, plus Washington, D.C.

The post Monterey Regional Airport to receive millions in funding to construct new terminal apron appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
425
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Monterey, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterey Regional Airport#The Terminal#Leed#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
FAA
News Break
Jobs
Related
Marina, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Workforce Development Board opens a new job center in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Monterey County residents looking for a job can now head over to the new job center located at Monterey Peninsula College's Education Center in Marina. This is in partnership with the Monterey County Workforce Development Board. According to MCWDB, job seekers and students can access a variety of employment and training resources. The post Monterey County Workforce Development Board opens a new job center in Marina appeared first on KION546.
Seaside, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside COVID-19 testing site closes temporarily

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department announced that the COVID-19 testing site located at Greater Victory Temple Church in Seaside will be closed tomorrow. The department said the closure is due to "an issue beyond our control." However, they add that the three other testing sites located in Salinas, Soledad and Castroville will The post Seaside COVID-19 testing site closes temporarily appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 1

Community Policy