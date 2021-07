Last month, the Laguna Greenbelt sent a letter that was mailed to all Lagunans. Through an oversight, the letter failed to identify the hillsides above South Laguna as part of what we now refer to as our 22,000-acre Greenbelt. This column is intended to correct that oversight and is an opportunity to describe the important role of South Laguna in helping to protect the beautiful open space that surrounds our town.