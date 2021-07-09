Berlin prize-winner Ryusuke Hamaguchi talks Cannes Competition title ‘Drive My Car’
Already the winner of a Berlin prize this year, Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi parks up in Cannes with Competition title Drive My Car. Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi was recently in Berlin during its special summer event, to belatedly collect the Silver Bear he had been awarded back in March for Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy, which follows three chance encounters in separate stories. Hamaguchi is now in Cannes barely one month later where his latest film Drive My Car is playing in Competition. Based on a Haruki Murakami short story, the film is about a stage actor/director (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima) who forms a bond with a female driver (Toko Miura) assigned to him during a festival. The Match Factory handles international sales.www.screendaily.com
