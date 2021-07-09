Cancel
Cook County, IL

ADOPTION NOTICE In the Matter ...

Daily Herald
 11 days ago

ADOPTION NOTICE In the Matter of the Petition for the adoption of Lillian Hope Taninah No: 2021COAD000281 TO: Tauras Johnson and the Unknown Father and all whom it may concern. Notice is Hereby given you, Tauras Johnson and the Unknown father, and All whom it may concern, that a Petition was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, for the adoption of the above mentioned minor, and unless you e-file your answer to the Petition in the suit or otherwise file your appearance in the Circuit Court of Cook County, on or before August 9, 2021, a default may be entered against you at any time after that day and a judgment entered in accordance with the prayer of said Petition. E-filing is now mandatory for documents in civil cases with limited exemptions. To e-file, you must first create an account with an e-filing service provider. Visit https://efile.illinoiscourts.gov/service-providers.htm to learn more and to select a service provider. If you need additional help or have trouble e-filing, visit http://www.illinoiscourts.gov/FAQ/gethelp.asp. IRIS MARTINEZ, Clerk. Eugenia Miller Gillespie, 105 W. Madison Street, Suite 1101, Chicago, IL 60602; gmg@illinoisadoptionlawyer.com Published in Daily Herald July 6, 2021 (4566579) , posted 07/09/2021.

