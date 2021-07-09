Cancel
‘Bridgerton’ author’s father and sister killed in Utah crash

By Bay Area News Group
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sonoma County man and his daughter who died last month in a Utah freeway crash were the father and sister of “Bridgerton” author Julia Quinn. “I have lost my father and my sister,” she said in a social media post Wednesday. “Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit.”

