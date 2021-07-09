Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

MAY COLUMN: Biblical passages address the beginning of the end

The Evening News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe little man in the comics wandered the busy sidewalks, placard resting securely on his shoulders. “The End of the World is Near,” the sign always read. The Doomsday clock is ticking. Since 1947, the non-profit organization, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS), adjusts its symbolic clock to represent...

www.newsandtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Camping
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beginning Of The End#The Joshua Fund#Americans#Yougov#The Pew Research Center#Mayan#Judaism#Islam#Greek#Apokalypsis#Christians#Thessalonians#Jewish#Roman#Daniel Matthew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Religion
Country
Greece
Country
China
Related
ReligionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Struggling to Understand the New Woke Religion?

James M. Patterson, associate professor of politics at Ave Maria University, has offered up the best explainer on “wokeness” as a new religion. Patterson’s piece appears in the Summer 2021 issue of National Affairs. It’s a must-read and particularly so if you struggling to understand woke logic, which he argues is a religious movement wrapped in hierarchies, ritual cleansing, and state and corporate power.
Religionbahaiteachings.org

The Seal of the Prophets, Unsealed

In this interview Baha’i author and scholar Chris Buck talks with Dergham Aqiqi, a well-known Baha’i student of the Qur’an and its meanings, about the implications of the phrase “seal of the prophets.”. Q: Dergham, in a recent Zoom presentation by Baha’i scholar, Todd Lawson, we got reacquainted, after having...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Rolling Stone

How Brandan Robertson, a.k.a. the ‘Tik-Tok Preacher,’ Is Taking on the Anti-LGBTQ Teachings of His Faith

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August 2021 issue of the magazine. Recently this thing has been happening to Brandan Robertson. He’ll be at a gay bar, minding his own business (sort of), when someone will approach to ask, “Are you a pastor by any chance?” Robertson will nod. “Are you that pastor who did that video on LGBT inclusion?” Robertson will nod again. Then, the gratitude will start flowing. “Thank you for what you do,” they’ll gush. And, “I appreciate what you said.” And, “I sent your video to my parents.”
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Real Threat to American Catholicism

Should Catholics who support legal abortion receive Communion, or have they separated themselves from the body of Christ by departing from what the Church teaches? The question took on new urgency, at least for some of the country’s Catholic bishops, when Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic who has promised to protect legal abortion, was elected president. Church leaders were already alarmed by polls that seemed to show confusion among self-described Catholics about whether the Eucharist received at Mass is truly the body and blood of Christ (as Catholic doctrine holds). Now a Democratic victory threatened the progress that had been made against abortion during the term of President Donald Trump, and this after the bishops’ conference had declared abortion the most significant policy issue for Catholics—the “preeminent priority,” as José Gomez, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, put it at the conference’s meeting last November.
ReligionWashington Times

Fellow Jesuit says it’s time for a countdown clock on Pope Francis

The ongoing hospitalization of Pope Francis, the 84-year-old leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, may be “the moment that marked the beginning of the end of his papacy,” a Jesuit colleague said in a published opinion column. Writing for Religion News Service, the Rev. Thomas J. Reese said...
POTUSWashington Times

Only clear-eyed Christian believers are left to defend religious freedoms

Our recent Sunday Scripture reading — the story of Jesus calming the turbulent waters — has always provided a message of confidence and consolation. From the early Christians facing persecution in the Roman Empire, right up to ourselves in our own tumultuous time, this little scene from the Gospel of Mark offers assurance that He who has control even over the stormy sea can clear a way for the boat (His Church) to reach its destination.
ReligionKXLY

Why some younger evangelicals are leaving the faith

Young evangelical Christians are facing a dilemma whether to follow in the footsteps of their parents or pursue other choices. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images. The extent to which the number of white evangelicals have declined in the United States has been laid bare in a new report by the Public Religion Research Institute’s 2020 Census on American Religion.
Religionkentlive.news

Dover's ancient Knights Templar Church ruins that aren't all that they seem

Lying next to a main road in Dover, a stone's throw from a residential street, is an interesting set of medieval ruins. Known as the Knights Templar Church - by English Heritage and Google and pretty much everyone - they comprise flint and mortar remains in the shape of a rectangular chancel around 10 metres long.
Religioncreation.com

God’s Rest in Hebrews 4:1-11

The progressive creationists’ claim that the seventh day of creation is still continuing is without any exegetical foundation whatsoever, making it a worthless argument for non-literal creation days. This episode’s article was written by Andrew S. Kulikovsky and podcast produced by Joseph Darnell out of the CMI-USA office. Become a...
Religionelizabethton.com

The Bible gives the answers, though many find its truth unacceptable

Dear Rev. Graham: Does the Bible really reflect what’s going on in the world? My friends say that talk about an antichrist is a lie designed by religious people to make others think they won’t go to Heaven unless they believe in God. — B.W. Dear B.W.: The Bible says...
ReligionDesiring God

‘May You Worship Your Father’s God’

A likely outcome of his ministry ended with him upon a plate. A generation before, on November 20, 1839, the first pair of formal missionaries to the New Hebrides were killed and eaten within minutes of their arrival upon the shore. Even still, John G. Paton, whom Spurgeon later dubbed “King of the Cannibals,” traveled as a missionary to the islands with his wife and son, facing odds and suffering only Christ with him could conquer.
POTUSWashington Post

The Catholic bishops’ anti-Biden project is backfiring

In the 1960s, when Time magazine published its now-iconic “Is God Dead?” cover, the theologian Harvey Cox wrote that the “ ‘death of God’ syndrome can only occur when the controlling symbols of the culture have been more or less uncritically fused with the transcendent God.”. A majority of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy