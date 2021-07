The North End cannoli tour, Cocktails & Cannoli, has been rated as one of the top food experiences in all of the US. On TripAdvisor’s list of top food tours and tastings in the United States, Cocktails & Cannoli landed at number eight. “From Boston to Dallas, these are tours that have been whetting the appetite of travelers over the past year, quite a feat considering the year it was!” TripAdvisor stated. There are currently 194 reviews of the tour on the TripAdvisor website: 192 rated it as “excellent,” while the other two rated it as “very good.”