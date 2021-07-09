Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiowa County, KS

Kiowa County Senior Center shares menus for coming week

kiowacountysignal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroundbreaking Anniversary! Please join us for an ice cream social July 16 at 1 p.m. We will be celebrating the 10 years since the groundbreaking of the center on July 16, 2011. We are truly blessed and fortunate that there was a group in the community with a vision to rebuild the Kiowa County Senior Center! Without a doubt that was the right decision for the senior citizens that reside here and participate in the day-to-day activities. Please stop by and experience for yourself the bright spot the center has become in so many lives.

www.kiowacountysignal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Greensburg, KS
County
Kiowa County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Peas Carrots#Garlic Bread#Sweet Potato Fries#Tortilla Chips#Popcorn Shrimp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy