Remy Miralles Wiki: Facts about Fidji Simo’s Husband

By Caroline John
earnthenecklace.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is losing its head honcho to Instacart. With the announcement of Fidji Simo’s appointment as CEO of the online grocery delivery platform, effective August 2, the attention is on her personal life. Fidji Simo’s husband, Remy Miralles, has been the biggest supporter of her career. He’s moved to a different country and put his career second to his wife’s professional success and their family. And Simo does give him due credit for always being there for her. He is deserving of the spotlight in this Remy Miralles wiki.

