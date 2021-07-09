Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Boulder’s Tube to Work Day canceled for second year in a row

By Mitchell Byars
Daily Camera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn deflating news for tubing enthusiasts, Boulder’s Tube To Work Day event has been canceled for the second year due to COVID-19 precautions and other issues. In a post on the event’s page, co-founder Jeff Kagan said the continuing concerns surrounding gathering amidst the coronavirus pandemic as well as “unforeseen hiccups” led to the decision to cancel what would have been the 13th iteration of the event.

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Work Day#Tubing#Boulder Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy