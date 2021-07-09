Free Plane Rides Available at Laramie Airport Day on Saturday

You read that right. I say that, knowing full well how people in Cheyenne feel about Roundabouts and when they get plopped in. I'm one to agree, BUT, the one behind Frontier Mall actually functions properly, compared to the one off Pershing, at least. Maybe it's because there's nowhere near the traffic, and maybe it's because it's brand new. I'm just saying, it's really nice, and I don't feel like someone is going to drive through the middle of it like I do on Pershing.