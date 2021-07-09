Cancel
Westchester County, NY

Westchester Congressman Jones calls on Biden administration to return “unjustly deported individuals”

yonkerstimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith hundreds of thousands of undocumented, or illegal immigrants, crossing the US-Mexico border, on July 7, Westchester Congressman Mondaire Jones led 30 members of the Congressional Black Caucus in calling on the Biden Administration to return individuals unjustly deported from the United States. In their letter to President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the lawmakers point out that the vast majority of unjust deportations have targeted Black and brown immigrants, and call on the Administration to establish a centralized process to evaluate and authorize returns going forward.

yonkerstimes.com

