This Racerback Crop Top Works As Both a Sports Bra and Shirt

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
HATOPANTS Women's Cotton Racerback Basic Crop Tank Tops

We all have a handful of basics in our closets that we reach for when getting dressed is difficult, but that doesn’t mean we can’t add more to the collection! At the end of the day, basics are great because of their versatility. They’re seriously reliable, and some of them can be styled in multiple ways.

If you want to add a seriously affordable staple top to your rotation, we found the ultimate option. Countless shoppers are raving about what a steal it is, and best of all, it’s a two-in-one situation. You can wear it as a low-key sports bra or team it with some high-waisted shorts for a casual brunch look!

HATOPANTS Women's Cotton Racerback Basic Crop Tank Tops

This might be one of the most affordable fashion finds that we’ve seen recently. It’s incredibly form-fitting so you can potentially get away with wearing it without a bra, which is ideal for a summer sweat session. The more layers we can shed to keep cool in the heat, the better! The top has a simple racerback design that’s flattering on a variety of body types. If you’re going out, it can pair perfectly with practically any type of bottom — be it relaxed denim or an ornate maxi skirt!

As mentioned, you can wear this top as a sports bra for any type of low-impact workout. It might not be supportive enough if you’re heading to a cycling class, but multiple shoppers said they opted to layer a bra underneath ahead of exercising. The most important thing is that you feel comfortable!

HATOPANTS Women's Cotton Racerback Basic Crop Tank Tops

This top comes in so many different colors too — the selection is outstanding! We adore the brighter shades for the summer, but the standard black and white hues are always a strong investment. This is a top that you won’t regret having ready in your closet for the next time you can’t figure out what to wear!

See it: Get the HATOPANTS Women’s Cotton Racerback Basic Crop Tank Top for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from HATOPANTS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

