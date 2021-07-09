Cancel
I watched his game against Lebron's kid and McNeely looked quite a bit

By Jimi W Joined:
 11 days ago

Better than his son. It's the first time I've seen him and was surprised at how he looked compared to the hype. I was expecting to see someone closer to Lamelo Ball, but thought he looked more like Marcus Jordan. There wasn't a ton of defense being played, but guys were definitely trying to stop McNeely. He didn't appear bothered in any way by their pressure. Honestly, he didn't seem to have much problem doing whatever he wanted. When he wanted to get to the rim, no one was able to keep him out of the paint. When he wanted to pull up, he was able to get his shot without problem. It was nice to see him succeed in such a tough environment. He won the game at the buzzer, but the refs didn't have the balls to call the goaltending. He finished them off in OT, though. It's just one game, but I thought McNeely looked way more polished than Lebron's son. McNeely looked like a legit 4*, James looked more like a solid 3* with a chance at a fourth star, if he can tighten up a few areas in his game.

