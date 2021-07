He worked his butt off when he was on the floor. I also think he was limited defensively in the paint, and he was an opportunistic scorer, at best. I imagine his playing time this coming season would have depended upon how quickly Gardner picked up Bennett's defense. IF McKoy could have developed a more reliable mid-range jump shot, or even 3 point shot, I believe he could have fashioned a role for himself. On the whole, I really liked him and was very sorry to see him leave. It will be interesting to see if a change of schemes treats him better. Go 'Hoos!!!