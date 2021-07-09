Cancel
Huron, SD

Huron Bully Gets Wish, Wins Supreme Court Case Against State and Exaggerated Terrorism Charge

dakotafreepress.com
 8 days ago

He’s a troublemaker, but not a terrorist—such appears to be the conclusion of the South Dakota Supreme Court in the case of a teenage bully in Huron. According to the Court’s account of the facts of the case, Huron High School principal Mike Radke sent a fifteen-year-old male student, identified as I.T.B. by the court, to the office during lunch on January 30, 2020, for “‘egging on’ a student who was having a behavioral issue.” School secretary Romana Olivo told the court that while he was waiting for Principal Radke to come talk to him, I.T.B. continued to act up: lying on the floor, pacing in and out of the office, grabbing her scissors from the desk, talking about feeling like he could kill someone, saying “bomb,” and saying he was “just kidding.” Radke arrived 20 or 30 minutes later, scolded I.T.B. for bothering the troubled student at lunch, and sent him to class. After Olivo informed the assistant principal of I.T.B.’s behavior prior to his meeting with the principal, Radke called I.T.B. back into the office to visit with school cop Christian Rodacker. Evidently not eager for another interaction with Officer Rodacker (who testified that he was familiar with this student and that “something similar ha[d] happened just a few months prior to this”), I.T.B. “became upset and left the school grounds.

