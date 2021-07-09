That's my point - punny

I am predicting a middle-of-the-road finish but I don't think Gardner or Franklin are the problem, that lack of interior defense is. My one concern is that opposing coaches are going to attack Gardner relentlessly to get him into foul trouble and/or wear him down. This is the kind of thing teams would have done against Junior if we didn't have Alexander, Williford, and Barnes to protect him, but this roster lacks those kinds of interior defenders. If Shedrick, Caffaro, and Stattmann were all perfectly healthy it would be a different story but I see no evidence that this is the case. I am not convinced that any of them will be able to play at a reasonable level next year, much less all three.
