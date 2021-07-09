That's my point - punny

Being honest about some aspects of Clark’s game does not make one a ‘hater’. This is a message board and it’s designed for just this type of discourse. The I’ll listen to coach Bennett is sort of a ridiculous take. But since you want to go down that road, The last two seasons haven’t been great by Bennett’s standards. Clark is not the sole reason for that obviously but since you want to give him all the Credit from his freshman campaign and absolve him from any critique from the last two years, what you are telling me is Clark is good when he’s around a team of NBA players and he’s not as good when he’s around other college players.