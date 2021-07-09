Cancel
That's my point - punny

By FredArbiter
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

He needs to initiate offense and plays in the middle of the floor where there are more options at his disposal to better accentuate his skills. Catching a pass on the wing limits one's options as far as angles and teammates available.

virginia.sportswar.com

NBA

You perfectly encapsulated my point.

Being honest about some aspects of Clark’s game does not make one a ‘hater’. This is a message board and it’s designed for just this type of discourse. The I’ll listen to coach Bennett is sort of a ridiculous take. But since you want to go down that road, The last two seasons haven’t been great by Bennett’s standards. Clark is not the sole reason for that obviously but since you want to give him all the Credit from his freshman campaign and absolve him from any critique from the last two years, what you are telling me is Clark is good when he’s around a team of NBA players and he’s not as good when he’s around other college players.
Sports

That's not my interpretation.

I am predicting a middle-of-the-road finish but I don't think Gardner or Franklin are the problem, that lack of interior defense is. My one concern is that opposing coaches are going to attack Gardner relentlessly to get him into foul trouble and/or wear him down. This is the kind of thing teams would have done against Junior if we didn't have Alexander, Williford, and Barnes to protect him, but this roster lacks those kinds of interior defenders. If Shedrick, Caffaro, and Stattmann were all perfectly healthy it would be a different story but I see no evidence that this is the case. I am not convinced that any of them will be able to play at a reasonable level next year, much less all three.
College Sports

I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
Basketball

::Kris Wright has entered the chat::

He's been adamant the Clark/Beekman playing together narrative is overblown and our issues last year were much more on the defensive end of the court. I think both can be true at the same time. I'm interested to see how Franklin addition impacts the offensive flow and Kihei's production this year.
NBA

UCF men's basketball welcomes back several starters as Knights look to push past difficult 2020-21 season

When Isaiah Adams, C.J. Walker and Darius Perry announced they were returning to UCF for another season rather than test the NBA waters, it was a huge break for the Knights. The team figured to spend much of the summer auditioning replacements for the three standouts, who accounted for close to half of the offensive production last season. Instead, UCF finds itself welcoming back the core of a group whose familiarity spells good things for the Knights in 2021-22.
College Sports

Ahron Ulis finally cleared to practice, ready to improve upon freshman season

Iowa sophomore point guard Ahron Ulis saw limited minutes last year, but he's sure to see an increased role during his second season. During his freshman season, the 6-foot-2 guard out of Chicago appeared in 17 games. In 119 minutes, he finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 20 assists to only six turnovers. After losing CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp, Iowa's going to look at its young guards to step up.
Basketball

Chris Holtmann's 2021-22 Roster Figures to Feature Extreme Versatility Within a Deep Rotation

With last week's addition of shooting guard Cedric Russell by way of transfer from Louisiana, it appears Chris Holtmann's 2021-22 roster appears officially set. Gone are Duane Washington Jr., CJ Walker, Musa Jallow and Ibrahima Diallo. Washington was obviously the team's leading scorer, Walker the leading assist guy and primary ball hander, Jallow a defensive-minded reserve and Diallo, a bench player with honestly no meaningful playing time in sight.
NBA

Chansky's Notebook: Not My Style

The NBA Finals is thrilling but it’s bad basketball. I am glad Dean Smith isn’t watching the best-of-seven series to win the NBA championship. It’s the kind of basketball that he would hate, two stars on each side hogging the ball while the home team won because the opponent made critical mistakes down the stretch.
NBA

LOL, Hauser DREW plenty of contact. Refs just didn't blow the whistle!

For those of you who are skeptical of Jayden Gardner's potential impact, -- alleyoop hoo 07/15/2021 09:36AM. It will be nice to have some drives to the basket and not settling for deep -- ARKHOO 07/15/2021 4:41PM. Rush listing last year’s numbers, which were much lower than his career …...
Sports

My point is the irony of the Clark defenders is they never have any problem

Slamming the play of other players while they are blinding arguing with anyone who criticizes SOME aspects of Clark’s game. I say every time that Clark is a valuable addition to the team but that’s not good enough for some of his cheerleaders, Who they themselves had no problem throwing morsell, beekman, or woldo under the bus to excuse any poor play from Clark.
NBA

Really excited about this player. Hopefully he can attract some

He plays like he knows he can score on anyone anytime. What fun to watch! ** -- damnskippy 07/17/2021 10:26AM. I love that he gets more pumped for the assists than his own makes there. ** -- Andreas Cantor 07/17/2021 09:03AM. Didn't think it was possible to hybridize Joe Harris...
NBA

Tonight's Bucks News Has Basketball Fans Calling Game 5 Into Question

A few hours before tipoff of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals game, we’ve had some troubling news come out of the Bucks camp. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis and a reserve big man for the Bucks, has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. He’s joined by assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
NBA

I think both Middleton & Booker pull out. The season's been a grind.

Beal is out of the Olympics. COVID protocols. Now you'll finally ... -- Blah 07/15/2021 3:45PM. I miss the days of the all-collegian rosters and battling the Russkies... -- EAPo 07/16/2021 2:44PM. Lavine is one of my good examples of how one and dones (Link) -- ryno hoo 07/15/2021 7:01PM.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers to workout Ayo Dosunmu, Jaden Springer, four more players Saturday

After conducting workouts with Isaiah Todd, Matthew Hurt and four more players Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in six more players for workouts Saturday. The new batch of prospects include Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, Jaden Springer of Tennessee, Miles McBride of West Virginia, Sandro Mamukelashvili of Seton Hall, Mac McClung of Texas Tech and Balsa Koprivica of Florida State.
Sports

Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...

