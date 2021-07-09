Cancel
Agreed with this. Clark at least has the ability to be useful off the ball

By WaHoo757 Joined:
 8 days ago

Reece is pretty much useless if he's on the court without getting the ball into his hands, he isn't comfortable at all hitting open shots or working off screens. Glad he got the experience last year but it's very much a square peg/round hole situation. Clark hasn't shown the ability to make plays with the ball consistently enough to be our undisputed "1". Not that Reece did either but I think his upside is higher given his size. Last year neither were particularly useful on offense so didn't make a ton of sense to play them big minutes together. Except we may have had no better options. I just think Reece has to be the answer as the primary creator long-term, and if that's the case you have to ask yourself how the wing minutes should be split up and if playing Kihei significant minutes off the ball really makes sense when we have other wings (Taine/Armaan/Carson) who might provide more running off screens etc. Not to mention Casey/JAR should be in that mix as well, but we decided we needed to play Reece/Kihei together 30 mpg.

NBAthespun.com

Tonight’s Bucks News Has Basketball Fans Calling Game 5 Into Question

A few hours before tipoff of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals game, we’ve had some troubling news come out of the Bucks camp. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis and a reserve big man for the Bucks, has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. He’s joined by assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
NHLsportswar.com

At least hockey has long intermissions and constant substitutes.

While skating takes more energy, soccer is continuous. On a hot day, playing over 2 hours has to be dangerous with limited substitutes. I understand PKs are dumb to end such a great match ... but it does make for great television ... as well as heroes and zeroes that could be talked about for years. That's drama.
Agree.

Agree.

16 year old high school basketball player signs a playing contract. -- RJHokie 07/10/2021 1:08PM. Absolutely! Irony is I wonder if you can now make more with NIL... -- jesuisvtguy 07/11/2021 8:58PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
College Sportssportswar.com

The question was on starting lineups, not about overall use of small ball.

Yes, there has been a clear and obvious increase in small ball lineups during Coach Bennett's tenure. It began to pick up steam a little bit with Brogdon and Anderson continued with Hall and Shayok (not as much), Hunter and Key, and then Hauser, Murphy, and McKoy. All of those players spent at least some time as a "stretch forward" or a "small ball 4" or whatever you want to call it. The starting lineup, however, rarely had those players in those spots, this past year being an exception. Pretty much every one else on the list began games on the perimeter first and then slid over in sub lineups.
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft Coverage: Greg Brown

Greg Brown is an athlete. You may have seen highlight videos of him in high school throwing down dunk contest worthy jams in game. If you haven’t, well, I’ll include plenty of highlights down below for you to enjoy. Brown has been known for his jumping ability for years now, despite being a one-and-done college athlete. But can he do more than just jump?
Theyre different...

Theyre different...

I think eventually Nickel slides over to the 4. But theyre pretty similar in that theyre pretty close to elite 3 level scorers. Both can use some work defensively but for different reasons. Theyre not deficient defenders, but theyll need to get better before a significant contribution.
NFLsportswar.com

Blount and Clary at safety?

Jeff White article on incoming transfer cornerback Josh Hayes -- Hoos in da house 07/15/2021 07:06AM. If we go 3-3-5 which 5 DBs would make you feel more confident? -- chocoburger 07/15/2021 09:33AM. Think would have helped at our weakest position the last year and a half -- hooman#1 07/15/2021...
Sportssportswar.com

Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
'Play ball' echoes on Clark's diamonds

‘Play ball’ echoes on Clark’s diamonds

CLARK, NJ — Early spring brought shouts of “play ball” to the softball fields of Clark. From the youngest to the oldest teams, the season has been filled with fun, learning and friendships. UNICO’s peewee team hit it hard and spent time building some basic skills. UNICO secretary Fran Parisi and Vice President Ralph Bernardo treated the team to pizza in celebration of the season.
Basketballsportswar.com

::Kris Wright has entered the chat::

He's been adamant the Clark/Beekman playing together narrative is overblown and our issues last year were much more on the defensive end of the court. I think both can be true at the same time. I'm interested to see how Franklin addition impacts the offensive flow and Kihei's production this year.
College SportsCard Chronicle

The Cardinal Countdown: 52 Days Until Kickoff

Thoughts: Lawson joined the Cards last year as Ledford was trying to bolster the depth in that O-Line group, knowing they had some talent up top but were lacking those second and third string guys. An inverse pyramid if you will, or the guy who skips leg day at the gym. Neither is a good visual, and something needed to be done. Lawson was a solid grab as the Cards fought off some ACC competition in NC State and UNC during his recruitment, but no one really projected him to be an immediate contributor last year. Lawson took what would typically be considered a redshirt season, but since last year “everything is made up and the points don’t matter” Lawson is still a true freshman in the books, and that extra year could pay off really well for Tim and for UofL.
College Sportssportswar.com

I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Can Virginia Get Its Offense Going Earlier?

Some time in October in Virginia, the days get shorter, the weather gets a little cooler, and the leaves change color. While that’s probably not what ignites the UVA football team’s offense, increased scoring has been normal in the second half of the season in recent years. That’s the jumping...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Cameron Thomas is a prolific scorer, but does he fit well in Denver?

When they talk about “in the gym range” it’s a perfect way to describe Cameron Thomas. After being named First Team All-SEC and to the All-Freshman Team following an incredible season at LSU, Thomas comes into the draft as one of this years most prolific scorers. Thomas led all freshman in the SEC averaging 23 points per game and lost out to Arkansas Moses Moody for freshman of the year, which is understandable considering Moody is going to be a lottery pick more than likely.
College Sportssportswar.com

Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...
NBA247Sports

WATCH: Cam Johnson soars for booming dunk

The Phoenix Suns needed a boost in the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and Cam Johnson did his best to give them one. Johnson saw an open lane to the rim and made the Milwaukee Bucks pay. With his team trailing, 69-56, in the third quarter,...

