Agreed with this. Clark at least has the ability to be useful off the ball

Reece is pretty much useless if he's on the court without getting the ball into his hands, he isn't comfortable at all hitting open shots or working off screens. Glad he got the experience last year but it's very much a square peg/round hole situation. Clark hasn't shown the ability to make plays with the ball consistently enough to be our undisputed "1". Not that Reece did either but I think his upside is higher given his size. Last year neither were particularly useful on offense so didn't make a ton of sense to play them big minutes together. Except we may have had no better options. I just think Reece has to be the answer as the primary creator long-term, and if that's the case you have to ask yourself how the wing minutes should be split up and if playing Kihei significant minutes off the ball really makes sense when we have other wings (Taine/Armaan/Carson) who might provide more running off screens etc. Not to mention Casey/JAR should be in that mix as well, but we decided we needed to play Reece/Kihei together 30 mpg.