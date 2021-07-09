NASCAR driver gives 10 small minority-owned businesses $10K grants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Fiserv and Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 42 NASCAR Clover® Chevrolet, teamed up to present 10 local minority owned small businesses with $10,000 grants.

The event took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway and is part of the Fiserv Back2Business program designed to support minority-owned small businesses across the country as they recover from the pandemic.

In addition to financial support, grant recipients received access to complimentary business expertise and the popular Clover point-of-sale platform from Fiserv.

Fiserv sponsors the No. 42 NASCAR Clover Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Chastain joined Chip Ganassi Racing representatives and Fiserv executives to present the grants to local small business owners at the event.

WHO: Ross Chastain, NASCAR Cup Series driver of the No. 42 NASCAR Clover Chevrolet; Leslie Pearce, senior vice president at Fiserv; Vivian Greentree, senior vice president at Fiserv; Jason Bitsoff, chief commercial officer of Chip Ganassi Racing, and grant recipients from local minority owned businesses, including: