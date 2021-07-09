Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

NASCAR driver gives 10 small minority-owned businesses $10K grants

By Iyani Hughes
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqAR3_0asI7hkq00

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Fiserv and Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 42 NASCAR Clover® Chevrolet, teamed up to present 10 local minority owned small businesses with $10,000 grants.

The event took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway and is part of the Fiserv Back2Business program designed to support minority-owned small businesses across the country as they recover from the pandemic.

In addition to financial support, grant recipients received access to complimentary business expertise and the popular Clover point-of-sale platform from Fiserv.

Fiserv sponsors the No. 42 NASCAR Clover Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Chastain joined Chip Ganassi Racing representatives and Fiserv executives to present the grants to local small business owners at the event.

WHO: Ross Chastain, NASCAR Cup Series driver of the No. 42 NASCAR Clover Chevrolet; Leslie Pearce, senior vice president at Fiserv; Vivian Greentree, senior vice president at Fiserv; Jason Bitsoff, chief commercial officer of Chip Ganassi Racing, and grant recipients from local minority owned businesses, including:

  • Dope Puzzle Pieces – Founder Kristina Hale uses artfully designed puzzles to connect the world to underrepresented artists
  • CEG Bakery – Katha and Glynnis Waters combine their Southern heritage and love of French pastries to bring delicious treats to their community
  • Redclay-Hill LLC - Redclay-Hill’s creative consultants connect leaders to creators in order to deliver messages, experiences, and exposure to audiences
  • Chef Dejoie – Chef Dejoine and his team cater meals for events across Atlanta
  • Avocado Vegan Café – Godfrey Lewis is using quality ingredients and Caribbean influence to bust the myth that vegan cuisine is limited
  • Thompson Brothers BBQ – The Thompson brothers are living their family’s dream and serving delicious, Oklahoma-inspired BBQ
  • 100 Black Men – 100 Black Men of America delivers unique programs and mentors underserved youth, improving communities across the country
  • Subsume – Dedren Snead and the Subsume team provide a technology platform for storytellers to bring cultural creativity to the sci-fi and fantasy realms
  • Marauder Robotics – Dr. Dennis Yancey’s organization offers the equipment, tools, logistic services and technology needed to restore and maintain balance in ocean ecosystems that have been overfished

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

566K+
Followers
85K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Chastain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Nascar Clover Chevrolet#Dope Puzzle Pieces#Ceg Bakery#Glynnis Waters#Southern#French#Caribbean#Thompson Brothers Bbq#Black Men Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
CNN

Ford recalls nearly 775,000 Explorer SUVs following reports of six injuries

Ne York (CNN Business) — Ford said Friday that it has recalled nearly 775,000 of its popular Explorer sports utility vehicles around the world following reports of six injuries related to steering issues in North America. The auto company said the recalls were for the 2013-2017 models of the Explorer....
Nashville, TNPosted by
CNN

Bluebird Cafe reopens its doors

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As if no time had passed at all, the line was wrapped around the sidewalk at The Bluebird Café Friday, filled with eager music lovers hoping to get a spot at its first show in 16 months. The wait was finally over. “It’s been 532 days...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Carefree Covid summer is over

(CNN) — Summer is only halfway done, but the carefree Covid season is over. Case numbers and hospitalizations are up. Vaccinations are down and the US government has labeled vaccine misinformation a "serious threat to public health." "This is not a problem we can take years to solve," US Surgeon...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park

(CNN) — Around 65 people were sickened Saturday afternoon at a Houston-area water park in what local officials called a chemical incident. "In the area around the kiddie pool in this water park, a lifeguard was sick, and soon after that, more and more people began becoming sick," Harris County Judge Lina Hildalgo said in a news conference outside Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas.
AstronomyPosted by
CNN

Living on Earth while your dad walks on the moon

This week, learn what it was like for the Apollo generation of kids to grow up on Earth while their fathers explored the moon, decode the cloaked history of sharks, unravel the true bond between humans and dogs, and explore some fishy mysteries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy