I suspect UVa will not be on the cutting edge of NIL
The cutting edge of NIL is going to be something that manages to evade enforcement but still practically equates to recruiting inducements (e.g. here is a pile of booster money that goes to new recruits and retaining current players, which we launder through something that can we can all pretend is arms-length endorsements). If Kentucky basketball players are all making $100K in NIL through artificial autograph events set up with big money boosters, while Vanderbilt basketball players are all making $1500 doing internet cameos, there will be a recruiting inducement.
