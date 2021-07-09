Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Is it really that different? At Houston is a marquee game, a couple of

By hoos2474life Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Decent power 5 teams at that legends classic. Iowa. That’s 4 games out of 10 against high major squads with Houston being a highly ranked road game. Seems fine to me and certainly comparable with other non cons we’ve had.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marquee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Aiken, SCPosted by
Aiken Standard

Marquee field, fans return to Palmetto Amateur

Another marquee field will be back to tee it up Wednesday at Palmetto Golf Club for the first round of the 46th Palmetto Amateur. Also returning to Palmetto are the fans, who will be treated to four days of quality golf on a challenging, historic course. This year's Palmetto Am,...
Colorado StateNBC Los Angeles

Did Georgia Really Lose $100M in All-Star Game Money to Colorado?

ATLANTA - Many Georgia Democrats, along with their Republican counterparts, denounced the decision by Major League Baseball to relocate its All-Star Game to Colorado, saying Georgia businesses and workers would be paying a heftier price than the lawmakers who passed the state’s controversial elections bill. As just one example, Georgia...
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Ex-Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announces transfer destination

It’s official, Marcus Carr will not be returning to Minnesota. This weekend, the star guard announced that he will be heading elsewhere to complete his career in college basketball. Carr announced on Instagram on Saturday that he will be transferring to Texas. The All-B1G guard entered his name into the...
NFLAOL Corp

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree has died. He was 23. Illinois announced Roundtree's death on Friday afternoon. Roundtree was paralyzed in a 2019 swimming accident ahead of his third season with the team. Roundtree suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019 after he jumped off a boat...
Illinois StateWAND TV

All ISU home football games to be aired on Marquee Sports Network

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Big time news for Illinois State football fans. All home games are set to air on Marquee Sports Network. This station is available on more than 50 cable providers in portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. The five home games will include opponents, Butler, Missouri...
MLSfccincinnati.com

Orange and Blue Wrap Up 3-Game Road Swing with a Tie in Houston

FC Cincinnati earned a hard-fought point at Houston with a 1-1 draw. The match wrapped up a successful 3-game road swing for the Orange and Blue, with 7 points and a 2-0-1 record during that span. Houston’s Tyler Pasher opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, and FC Cincinnati’s Alvaro...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros: Live updates from Game 80

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rookie right-hander Eli Morgan and the Cleveland Indians take on Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field on Saturday in a game set to air on FOX. Get live updates during the game below, including Cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here...
MLB5280.com

Is It Just Us Or Are Those All-Star Game Jerseys Really Ugly?

We asked Paul Lukas, uniform guru and founder of Uni Watch, to give us his well-informed opinion. When Major League Baseball unveiled the home and road jerseys for July 13’s All-Star Game, fan reaction was near unanimous: awful. Rather than have the All-Stars play in their usual home or road uniforms, as has been the tradition in a sport in love with its past, the specially designed white (National League) and navy (American League) jerseys that would typically be worn during pregame warmups and the Home Run Derby now will show up in the actual game.
Footballnevadasportsnet.com

Nevada Storm downs Houston Energy, advance to national title game

The Nevada Storm is one win away from doing something no team in the Women's Football Alliance has accomplished. The Reno-based women's football team beat the Houston Energy, 14-6, on Saturday at North Valleys High to advance to the Division II championship game. The Storm won the 2019 Division III title and will aim for back-to-back championships — the pandemic canceled the 2020 campaign — and become the first WFA team to win repeat titles while jumping a division in between.
College Sportssportswar.com

I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
Shelton, NEclipperpubco.com

Baseball game leads to couple’s catch of a lifetime!

Seventy-three years ago two fellas from Platte Valley Academy headed into Shelton to catch a local Shelton baseball game where they noticed a couple of cute Shelton gals who were at the game not to catch a baseball game, but to check out the guys playing the game! After a flirtatious evening between the two couples, Don continued to sneak away, usually riding his bicycle, from his Thursday night Boys Club gatherings at the church so that he could spend time getting to know Lois. This continued for several months until finally Don’s parents received notice that Don was not in attendance at Boys’ Club. Those evenings abruptly ended, but the courtship managed to continue for about three years when the two were united in marriage on July 14, 1951!
Basketballsportswar.com

::Kris Wright has entered the chat::

He's been adamant the Clark/Beekman playing together narrative is overblown and our issues last year were much more on the defensive end of the court. I think both can be true at the same time. I'm interested to see how Franklin addition impacts the offensive flow and Kihei's production this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy