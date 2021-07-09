Is it really that different? At Houston is a marquee game, a couple of

Seventy-three years ago two fellas from Platte Valley Academy headed into Shelton to catch a local Shelton baseball game where they noticed a couple of cute Shelton gals who were at the game not to catch a baseball game, but to check out the guys playing the game! After a flirtatious evening between the two couples, Don continued to sneak away, usually riding his bicycle, from his Thursday night Boys Club gatherings at the church so that he could spend time getting to know Lois. This continued for several months until finally Don’s parents received notice that Don was not in attendance at Boys’ Club. Those evenings abruptly ended, but the courtship managed to continue for about three years when the two were united in marriage on July 14, 1951!