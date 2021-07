The way the schedule sets up, if he came back after the first week of November bye, he could be available against Notre Dame, Pitt, and Virginia Tech and that tough part of the schedule. He's the type that could put you over the top in a close game. If UVA makes a bowl, that could be his fourth game and still preserve the redshirt. (I'm not sure he stays 5 years anyway so all of that could be moot.)