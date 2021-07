By Coach Heather Struve South O’Brien started fast with four hits and three walks combining for six runs in the first inning at Unity Christian on July second. Big hits of the inning were triples from Abby Schreck and Kaylee Jacobs. In the top of the second it was more of the same as the Wolverines scored three more runs off of two hits, two walks and a Knight error. Annika Jenness highlighted that inning with a triple. The Knights put up two runs in the bottom of the second to trim the lead to 9-2.The . . .