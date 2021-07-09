Snag a Suitcase for Less Than $200 at Nordstrom Rack's Luggage Event
Theres nothing that ignites the desire to travel quite like new luggage. Just last week, I ordered a new weekender bag in anticipation of a trip to Sag Harbor and I haven’t stopped thinking about all the ways I could conceivably use it between now and said trip. The good news is that every day our potential for post-pandemic travel grows. The other good news is that Nordstrom Rack is currently hosting a flash sale event on loads of deeply discounted luggage and travel gear, including duffels, weekenders, carry-ons, dopp kits and packing cubes from a number of noteworthy brands, all for less than $200. Don’t have any travel planned at present? No sweat — buy the bag and let the bag decide. It’s a thing.www.mysanantonio.com
