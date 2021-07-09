Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Snag a Suitcase for Less Than $200 at Nordstrom Rack's Luggage Event

By Lindsay Rogers
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheres nothing that ignites the desire to travel quite like new luggage. Just last week, I ordered a new weekender bag in anticipation of a trip to Sag Harbor and I haven’t stopped thinking about all the ways I could conceivably use it between now and said trip. The good news is that every day our potential for post-pandemic travel grows. The other good news is that Nordstrom Rack is currently hosting a flash sale event on loads of deeply discounted luggage and travel gear, including duffels, weekenders, carry-ons, dopp kits and packing cubes from a number of noteworthy brands, all for less than $200. Don’t have any travel planned at present? No sweat — buy the bag and let the bag decide. It’s a thing.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carry On Luggage#Suitcase#Nordstrom Rack#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
ShoppingPosted by
SELF

25 Best Clothing Deals to Snag at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

In addition to markdowns on beauty, kitchen and home, and activewear gems at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021, the retailer has also slashed prices on lingerie, shoes, everyday denim, breezy sundresses and more, from beloved brands like Joe’s Jeans, Elomi, and Marine Layer. Starting July 12, Nordy Club Rewards Icon members can begin transitioning their Nordstrom wish lists to their shopping carts, and rack up on limited-time savings on best-selling apparel and accessories.
LifestylePosted by
Red Tricycle

The Best Carry-On Suitcases & Luggage for Parents

Traveling is fun, but traveling with kids? Let’s just say it isn’t always a dream come true. That’s why having luggage that works for you is a must. From versatile backpacks and lightweight carry ons, to large suitcases that pack tons of room for several kiddos, we’ve rounded up the best travel gear for parents. Keep scrolling to get prepped for your next family vacation!
ShoppingHello Magazine

12 things we really need from the Nordstrom Rack Happy Home sale

Are you looking for an easy way to zhoosh up your home? Sometimes something simple like a new set of pretty bedding, or kitchenware that makes cooking fun will do just that. And Nordstrom Rack’s Happy Home sale is here to help!. The discount retailer’s clearance section has low prices...
Beauty & Fashiontheeverygirl.com

40+ Must-Have Home Essentials From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

In case you somehow haven’t heard yet, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is upon us. Everyone knows the annual Nordstrom sale is a great time to snag fall fashion, but an oft-neglected category is their home department! Snag a big ticket item, like a rug or a deliciously decadent throw, or go for an essential decor piece like a fragrant candle or the coziest set of pajamas. Happy shopping!
ApparelRefinery29

The Highest Reviewed Dresses Always On Sale At Nordstrom Rack

While summer is always a popular time to stock up on dresses, there's something about the demand for the garment this year that's particularly unhinged. Long dresses, short dresses, nap dresses, going out dresses... they are flying off the shelves faster than we're flying out of our houses. While there are plenty of trending styles to chose from these days, there's one kind of dress that will never go out of style: An affordable one. And that where good ol' Nordstrom Rack has us covered.
ShoppingSFGate

Buy One Kiehl's Best-Seller and Get Another One Free

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. Perfect your skincare routine (or...
LifestyleApartment Therapy

This Editor-Approved Pillow Is on Major Sale at Macy’s Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s no secret that we test a lot of pillows here at Apartment Therapy. After years of sleeping on pillows of every make, model, and feel, there are a few that stand out. One brand in particular is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo pillow, which is not only plush and made to last, but is also wallet-friendly. What’s not to love? As a matter of fact, I’m here to tell anyone who will listen that this pillow is currently on sale (along with tons of other items) during Macy’s One Day sale.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

RIMOWA's Essential Suitcases Reworked in Vivid Neon

As the world slowly reopens with some hoping for a mid-summer escape, RIMOWA reveals a playfully dazzling limited-edition duo of Essential suitcases in transparent neon. The “Cabin Neon” carry-ons come in translucent “Lime Yellow” and “Pink” polycarbonate. Matte black hues on the telescopic handle, multi-wheel system, zippers, badges, and TSA-Approved locks offer a clean contrast to the vibrant shell. A leather luggage tag and a trio of black and white reflective stickers come complimentary. Rimowa also created a matching set of cases for the Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Save Up to 60% on Sneakers at This Rare Koio Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned.
Appareltravelawaits.com

You Can Now Rent Outdoor Gear, Clothing From Eddie Bauer For Your Next Trip

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Say you live in Florida and you’re planning a January trip to a Colorado mountain resort. You need to pack a winter parka, but you don’t own one. Or maybe you’re thinking about introducing the grandkids to camping, but your tent and sleeping bags are woefully out of date.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Here's Ring Fit Adventure for less than £50

If you're not ready to pop back to the gym just yet and want to continue your workout from the living room with Ring Fit Adventure, Amazon now has one of the best prices we've seen for Nintendo's quirky at-home exercise RPG. When Martin reviewed Ring Fit Adventure he found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy