Well, unless I misunderstood,

By davemcsr Joined:
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

I think you were considering the “ifs” of Juzang spending 2 yrs at UVA instead of the path he chose, and how it might have affected his draft stock. So since it is hypothetical, Juzang can’t really know a perfect answer. So in retrospect, if he had had the chance to take the UVA path instead, and knowing where he is at now, would he make that trade, betting on a higher draft stock than where he is currently. And my point is that, I believe he would still take a pass on UVA.

virginia.sportswar.com

#American Football
Politicssportswar.com

Well, I look at the Clemson release...

..and if I don't see similar action on UVA's side, I have to wonder if there are greener pastures. Where is UVA's NIL facility? Is UVA helping me to market myself?...
College Sportssportswar.com

Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
Footballsportswar.com

Seems like our type of recruit - academics in order and upside

Looks like a good one. Good choice young man! Welcome! ** -- jws 07/15/2021 8:16PM. Holy Cow - I lost track of him on the out pattern behind the line -- U Remember 07/15/2021 6:15PM. Seems to have some unbelievable vision and speed. Me likey! ** -- graycalhoo 07/15/2021 6:41PM.
College Sportssportswar.com

Maybe the two TX linemen leaving opens up more playing time??

Bryson Jennings is making his commitment tonight. I am optimistic he will -- BEST2VT 07/15/2021 08:30AM. You missed it. He's almost a lock for the Spawn of Satan, UNCheat. ** -- Atlee Hokie 07/15/2021 5:58PM. Maybe the two TX linemen leaving opens up more playing time?? ** -- Grassroots 07/15/2021...
College Sportssportswar.com

Absolutely concur

There is alot behind the scenes. WVU has the support of cuse, bc, pitt, louisville NC State clemson FSU and Miami. However, UVA is NOT in their camp (as well as UNC, Duke Wake and GT) and question if ND is member for everything except football do they get a vote??
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Can Virginia Get Its Offense Going Earlier?

Some time in October in Virginia, the days get shorter, the weather gets a little cooler, and the leaves change color. While that’s probably not what ignites the UVA football team’s offense, increased scoring has been normal in the second half of the season in recent years. That’s the jumping...
Footballtigernet.com

Re: I couldn’t stand those 1990s FSU teams!

But whenever I see mention of Bobby Bowden, I can’t help thinking about that time Mickey Plyler had a typo in his blog referring to him as Booby Bowden. 😂. In all seriousness, Bobby Bowden is a legendary coach and by all accounts, an even better man. Here is to a great deal of peace and comfort for him and his family the rest of his life.
College Sportssportswar.com

Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...
College Sportssportswar.com

Yes unless the SEC severely hinders the Longhorn Network.

I haven’t been paying attention, Can someone explain what’s going on -- DownTownHoo 07/22/2021 10:45AM. You got it. And the realignment dominoes are going to fall like crazy. -- HTrain90 07/22/2021 10:59AM. Conference expansion rumors have surfaced again..nothing decided. Texas/OK -- UVAFan2626 07/22/2021 10:53AM. Finebaum (ESPN) says "this is further...
College Sports247Sports

Legacy DB accepts a PWO at Virginia Tech

This summer, Centreville (Clifton, VA) defensive back Luke Shields picked up two Power Five preferred walk-on opportunities following one-day camps at NC State and Virginia Tech. He also picked up interest from several FCS programs. “I’ve talked with both programs,” Shields said about the Hokies and the Wolfpack. “I’m really...
College Sportssportswar.com

Pretty sure we had our chance by ourselves later

The SEC shoulda took VT and WVU the second the ACC announced Miami/Syr/BC -- Maroon Baboon 07/22/2021 4:49PM. I think we would have the natural book-end for Texas A&M...nothing against -- Tuckahokie 07/22/2021 7:57PM. Old woman I knew got punched had one of those..uWv soft spot below her eye **...
Collegessportswar.com

How is the B1G a better academic fit when 7 of ACC schools are among…

The top 35 in the nation (Duke, ND, UVA, Wake, UNC, GT & BC). B1G has 2 (Northwestern/Wisconsin). Only Clemson, VT, NC State & Louisville are ACC schools outside of top 60. Nearly half of the ACC are private institutions with undergrad enrollments below 12K. The next group are smaller public institutions with enrollments under 20K (UVA 17K). Only FSU, State & VT have undergrad enrollments over 25K approaching the B1G median size.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
College Sportssportswar.com

There's a chance the SEC only votes to accept OU

UGA, SC, and FLA have an agreement not to add schools from their own states. I would think that principle might be strong enough to override even the lure of (even more) cash. But I'm sure the league would love to add OU which would further weaken both UT and the Big 12. And the ACC has shown that having 15, while not ideal, can work.

