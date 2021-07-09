Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

And haven't we here sort of connected the dots and come to the conclusion

By jdubforwahoowa Joined:
sportswar.com
 10 days ago

At some point right before he went to the Pacers that there had become a. mutual disinterest between Brogs and the Bucks? Good post, Blesdsoe was. the problem last year that they addressed by trading him for Holiday. Yes, Holiday. has been below par these first two games but I...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

What a Kyle Lowry Trade Could Look Like For Sixers

While trading Ben Simmons for Kyle Lowry may not look great on paper, here is how it could benefit the Sixers if a pick is added. The Sixers are undoubtedly at a crossroads as they have now failed to reach the Conference Finals for the fourth straight year, with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid leading the charge. There have been swirling rumors surrounding potential trades as the fear that this current team has hit its ceiling has begun to set in. One potential move that has continued to resurface itself is a potential homecoming for Kyle Lowry.
NBACelticsBlog

We don't have the assets to trade for Beal, but we might have the cap space later...

Folks its not worth trading away our entire bench and the next 3 firsts for Beal when we can sign him with our cap space when he hits free agency. So what happens if we do trade for Beal? If we make a realistic trade we give up Brown and are basically in the same spot we are sans another bench player to match contracts. Brown has shown When he is the lead scorer he can put up 30 a night just like Beal, so not the best swap. In an unrealistic trade, we give up our two most recen lotto picks in Romeo and Aaron and likely Smart and a few more assets. We get Beal and basically have 3 starters Al horford time lord and vet minimums. It has been proven time and time again that Star player get you to the playoffs, and good role players win you those games. Every Playoff team has a star or in the current nets team three on their roster, good playoff teams have great role players. The heat super team had mario chalmers and udonis and ray allen for one of them, the current suns team has Crowder and Bridges, saric and cam johnson as well, even the golden state warriors had shawn livingston and andre iguadala. the point is you cant win a chip with just brown tatum and beal. Best case scenario if we do get Beal via trade I don't see the celtics not making it out of the first round like this year, and if healthy they could be a threat to make the finals IF everyone is healthy and they get the cream of the vet minimum crop.
NBAsportswar.com

LOL, Hauser DREW plenty of contact. Refs just didn't blow the whistle!

For those of you who are skeptical of Jayden Gardner's potential impact, -- alleyoop hoo 07/15/2021 09:36AM. It will be nice to have some drives to the basket and not settling for deep -- ARKHOO 07/15/2021 4:41PM. Rush listing last year’s numbers, which were much lower than his career …...
NBAsportswar.com

Really excited about this player. Hopefully he can attract some

He plays like he knows he can score on anyone anytime. What fun to watch! ** -- damnskippy 07/17/2021 10:26AM. I love that he gets more pumped for the assists than his own makes there. ** -- Andreas Cantor 07/17/2021 09:03AM. Didn't think it was possible to hybridize Joe Harris...
Basketballchatsports.com

Know The Prospect: Ayo Dosunmu

The Knicks have been rumored to be in the market for a veteran point guard who can create some offense and add shooting while fitting into coach Thibodeau’s defensive schemes. They would be able to cross off some of those needs by drafting the 6’5” junior guard out of Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu.
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

A Look into Ayo Dosunmu’s Potential Fit on the Sixers

Who is Ayo Dosunmu and what can he bring to the Sixers? Find out why he might be exactly what the team needs in their backcourt. The Sixers currently hold the 28th, and 50th picks in the upcoming draft. While it seems likely the team may make an effort to move around, there will still be value on the board if they end up selecting a player with the 28th pick. One guy that could provide an immediate impact for the Sixers and holds enticing upside is Ayo Dosunmu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy