And haven't we here sort of connected the dots and come to the conclusion

Folks its not worth trading away our entire bench and the next 3 firsts for Beal when we can sign him with our cap space when he hits free agency. So what happens if we do trade for Beal? If we make a realistic trade we give up Brown and are basically in the same spot we are sans another bench player to match contracts. Brown has shown When he is the lead scorer he can put up 30 a night just like Beal, so not the best swap. In an unrealistic trade, we give up our two most recen lotto picks in Romeo and Aaron and likely Smart and a few more assets. We get Beal and basically have 3 starters Al horford time lord and vet minimums. It has been proven time and time again that Star player get you to the playoffs, and good role players win you those games. Every Playoff team has a star or in the current nets team three on their roster, good playoff teams have great role players. The heat super team had mario chalmers and udonis and ray allen for one of them, the current suns team has Crowder and Bridges, saric and cam johnson as well, even the golden state warriors had shawn livingston and andre iguadala. the point is you cant win a chip with just brown tatum and beal. Best case scenario if we do get Beal via trade I don't see the celtics not making it out of the first round like this year, and if healthy they could be a threat to make the finals IF everyone is healthy and they get the cream of the vet minimum crop.