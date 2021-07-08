Cancel
Cheaters could be good if the supposed talent at

By JamesHoo
sportswar.com
 13 days ago

But then again, now with the transfer of Garcia it is the same ole 2 big line up that we dominate no matter what.

virginia.sportswar.com

There’s definitely a west coast bias.

Here’s the listing of the Division 1 softball champs over the years. Most of the champions have been from the Pac 10/12 although that’s not been the case in the past ten years or so.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
Basketballsportswar.com

15 is a good number to work with/analyze......that could change but

That is what it appears to be. A slight chance at 17, but right now looks to be more like 15. Use the ACC ticket price as the gauge for the ticket prices for League/Power 5 type games. So $52 per game for league foes. Non Conference won't be much more than $15-$16 on down. Will be interesting to watch what season ticket purchases are made this year......meaning full versus ACC only.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Ben Simmons trade market: Warriors could get creative to acquire All-Star talent

With a run of five straight Finals appearances in their recent past and enough assets to field a serious offer for a star player, the Warriors will undoubtedly be tied to any big name deemed available for trade. So when The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Philadelphia 76ers are discussing trades for Ben Simmons, it's worth taking a look at Simmons' potential fit with Golden State and if he'd be worth what it might cost in a deal.
Sportssportswar.com

Do you think ....

That will equal wins at 141 and 197? I agree, I think both will be improved but almost everyone returns in conference at both weights, won't other guys at these weights improve as well?
Sportssportswar.com

Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
Basketballsportswar.com

Theyre different...

I think eventually Nickel slides over to the 4. But theyre pretty similar in that theyre pretty close to elite 3 level scorers. Both can use some work defensively but for different reasons. Theyre not deficient defenders, but theyll need to get better before a significant contribution.
MLBsportswar.com

Thanks much.

391 (9/23 - started late b/c of hs), 1.125 OPS, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB. ** -- MonsterTruck 07/15/2021 4:57PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Sportssportswar.com

Yes, also supposed to be very fast and good clearing the ball

Which is an area last year’s Hoos could have improved upon. Looks like he has take potential to contribute in a variety of ways. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits in and does on Kirwan’s offense, and where the Hoos choose to use him. He’ll arrive on campus in January and won’t be with the team for fall ball, so initial role may be pretty limited.
SportsInside Nova

Yorktown lacrosse team could be good next season too

The way longtime head coach Greg Beer analyzes his boys lacrosse team’s best season in school history, the preparation for that 2021 success action began a year earlier when the 2020 high-school campaign was canceled because of the pandemic. Beer’s Yorktown Patriots finished 2021 undefeated with a 16-0 record and...
NFLchatsports.com

The Eagles’ offensive line could be pretty good but there are some big “ifs”

Philadelphia Eagles training camp is right around the corner! Players are scheduled to report to the NovaCare Complex on July 27. As we count down the days together, Bleeding Green Nation will be previewing every position on the Eagles’ roster. We continue today by taking a look at the offensive line. Previously: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Swinney and Streeter never considered transfer portal to add QB depth

The transfer portal was never an option for a Clemson coaching staff dealing with questions surrounding the depth at quarterback heading into the summer and fall. Full Story ». Judge Keller®. Hall of Famer [21008]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 17718. Joined: 2/22/03. the transfer portal option. I certainly understand the preference...
NBAsportswar.com

LOL, Hauser DREW plenty of contact. Refs just didn't blow the whistle!

For those of you who are skeptical of Jayden Gardner's potential impact, -- alleyoop hoo 07/15/2021 09:36AM. It will be nice to have some drives to the basket and not settling for deep -- ARKHOO 07/15/2021 4:41PM. Rush listing last year’s numbers, which were much lower than his career …...
LotteryRealGM

Jalen Johnson Considered Lottery Lock By Multiple Sources

Jalen Johnson is one of the bigger wildcards of the draft as he left Duke early during his freshman season and also departed IMG Academy midway through his senior season. "I’ve spent more time digging into Johnson’s draft standing than any other player this year," writes Sam Vecenie, who has Johnson currently slotted at No. 12. "I’ve talked to a couple of executives for teams in the teens that have told me their team will not be selecting him. I’ve also talked to four different sources that seem to think Johnson is a lock in the lottery. Honestly, I’m not sure what to think. What I do know is that teams have some real questions about Johnson’s intel report that they’re still working through. When that is the case with one-and-done guys, they have a tendency to fall on draft night. Johnson’s range starts around here and reaches into the 20s."
Sportssportswar.com

Four UCLA players on Olympic softball team

There shouldn't be any doubt that the Hokies were in tough against UCLA in the super regional. But here are some more facts about just how good the Bruins were. Pitcher Rachel Garcia and utilily Bubba Nickles played against the Hokies, and are on the USA Olympic softball team. In addition, there are two UCLA alumni on the team: pitcher/first base Ally Carda and infielder Delaney Spaulding.
Sportssportswar.com

Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...

