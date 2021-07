Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s marriage has failed. Now head of the family Kris Jenner speaks for the first time. Kris Jenner (65) speaks publicly for the first time about the separation and upcoming divorce of her daughter Kim Kardashian (40). Her marriage to Kanye West (43, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”) is known to have failed. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and support each other and we love each other very, very, very much – so all I want is for these two children to be happy,” Jenner said on Thursday in the ” The Kyle & Jackie O Show “. “And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal,” she continued. After all, there are a lot of children.