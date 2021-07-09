Cancel
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Make 'Important Approach' in Pursuit of Sevilla Star Jules Kounde

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea have made progress Chelsea have made progress in their bid to land Sevilla defender Jules Koundé in the summer, according to reports.in their bid to land Sevilla defender Jules Koundé in the summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old, who has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, is on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Liga side need to offload a few key names as they themselves prepare to freshen up their squad ahead of the new season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn7kB_0asI66PX00
(Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA)

According to Friday's edition of Spanish outlet AS via Sport Witness, Chelsea have made an 'important approach' in their pursuit of the French defender.

Tottenham had failed in their attempts to lure the centre-back to north London as Koundé refused to consider signing for a club that won't be playing Champions League football next season.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are also monitoring his situation, though the latter are reportedly willing to wait to assess their chances of signing Raphaël Varane before targeting other options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391i7J_0asI66PX00
(Photo by Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA)

It remains to be seen whether Thomas Tuchel's side submit an offer for Koundém with several reports suggesting that the west Londoners could

It has been stated that Sevilla would demand a fee in the region of €70 million to start negotiations with a club, with Chelsea looking best placed to capture the defender if he decides to leave his current club.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
163
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
