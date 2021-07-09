Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: AC Milan Considering Making 'Concrete' Attempt for Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

AC Milan are considering making a serious approach for Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old signed for the Blues from Monaco in 2017, endured a difficult start to life in west London, has made just 43 appearances for the Blues.

Since returning to Milan on loan, the Frenchman has shown signs of promise and with his current deal at Stamford Bridge set to expire next year, he could be nearing another move to the Italian giants after spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Napoli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1P2Z_0asI5rGS00
(Photo by Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

As reported by Calcio Mercato via Sempre Milan, Milan are considering making a 'concrete' attempt for their former player

Milan are not willing to meet Chelsea's asking price of €15 million for the midfielder to exercise a one-year option, which would extend his stay till 2023.

However, alternative options of reaching an agreement are being looked at by the clubs, with Bakayoko wanting to return to Milan after impressing during his spell in Naples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vwxet_0asI5rGS00
(Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

After three loan moves since signing for the Champions League winners, Bakayoko could depart the club as Chelsea are looking to add to their midfield by signing Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Rennes academy graduate is in the prime of his career and it would be best for both parties if Milan are able to agree a loan move for the holding midfielder.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea agree to send him on another loan as the Blues would prefer to cash in on him by offloading him on a permanent basis this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
161
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Tiémoué Bakayoko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#Frenchman#Italian#Sempre Milan#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea striker Giroud flies to Italy for AC Milan medical

AC Milan are close to signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. The 36-year-old is set to travel to Italy for a medical before signing for Milan in a €2m deal, according to Sky Sports Italia. The Serie A side are set to pay an initial fee of £860,000 (1m Euros) plus...
SoccerSB Nation

Napoli in potential Tiémoué Bakayoko ‘tug-of-war’ with AC Milan — report

AC Milan are reportedly the club with the most concrete interest in signing Tiémoué Bakayoko, but others could be entering the picture as well. As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness and Tuttomercatoweb), new Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has requested his club to go back to Bakayoko, which could create a “tug-of-war” between the two Italian clubs.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Tottenham Hotspur chasing AC Milan midfield star

Having already lost two big-name stars following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s move to PSG and Hakan Calhanoglu joining rivals Inter Milan, AC Milan will be hoping the latest reports concerning defensive midfielder Franck Kessie are baseless. Kessie, 24, joined AC Milan in 2017, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Pellegatti affirms his belief that Chelsea midfielder ‘will arrive at Milan in the end’

Journalist Carlo Pellegatti firmly believes that Tiemoue Bakayoko will return to AC Milan this summer from Chelsea. The Frenchman has of course already played for the Rossoneri as he joined on loan for the 2018-19 season, during which he collected 42 appearances and even scored a goal against Inter. To buy him permanently at the end of that season would have cost €35m, a figure Milan didn’t have after missing out on the top four again.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: Chelsea Enter the Race for Rennes Midfielder Camavinga

Chelsea hold interest in Rennes midfielder Edouardo Camavinga with the Blues set to make their move for the youngster, according to reports. It was previously reported that Chelsea were in talks with Camavinga's agent. As per Le Parisien via The Sun, Chelsea have made contact with Rennes over the 18-year-old.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea fee set for AC Milan target Giroud

Chelsea are insisting on a fee from AC Milan for Olivier Giroud. The Daily Star says Giroud is closing on a move to the San Siro after various outlets reported he had agreed a deal with the Serie A side. The former Arsenal striker is expected to join Stefano Pioli's...
SoccerSB Nation

AC Milan hoping to close Olivier Giroud deal ‘very soon’ — report

Olivier Giroud’s expected move to AC Milan this summer appears to be nearing its completion, with the Rossoneri hoping to finalize the deal “very soon”, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. While there are still “details” left to be ironed out, there is confidence of reaching a definitive “turning point” in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea and AC Milan Working on Final Details for Olivier Giroud Move

AC Milan are working on final details after reaching an agreement to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, according to reports. The 34-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the turn of the year, and despite bagging several match-winning goals last term, he is set to depart the club after netting 39 goas in 119 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit.
SoccerSports Illustrated

Report: Olivier Giroud Undergoing AC Milan Medical

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is undergoing a medical with AC Milan ahead of signing a two-year deal with the Italian club, according the reports. The Rossoneri have been chasing the striker all summer and it appears they have got their man. As per Sky Sports, Giroud is currently undergoing a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy