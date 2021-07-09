Report: AC Milan Considering Making 'Concrete' Attempt for Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

AC Milan are considering making a serious approach for Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old signed for the Blues from Monaco in 2017, endured a difficult start to life in west London, has made just 43 appearances for the Blues.

Since returning to Milan on loan, the Frenchman has shown signs of promise and with his current deal at Stamford Bridge set to expire next year, he could be nearing another move to the Italian giants after spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Napoli.

(Photo by Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

As reported by Calcio Mercato via Sempre Milan, Milan are considering making a 'concrete' attempt for their former player

Milan are not willing to meet Chelsea's asking price of €15 million for the midfielder to exercise a one-year option, which would extend his stay till 2023.

However, alternative options of reaching an agreement are being looked at by the clubs, with Bakayoko wanting to return to Milan after impressing during his spell in Naples.

(Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

After three loan moves since signing for the Champions League winners, Bakayoko could depart the club as Chelsea are looking to add to their midfield by signing Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Rennes academy graduate is in the prime of his career and it would be best for both parties if Milan are able to agree a loan move for the holding midfielder.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea agree to send him on another loan as the Blues would prefer to cash in on him by offloading him on a permanent basis this summer.

